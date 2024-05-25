Voting for BJP means choosing inflation, unemployment : AICC

Ludhiana, May 24
Charan Singh Sapra, All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson, said today that voting for BJP means voting for inflation, unemployment and economic instability. He addressed a press conference in the city today.
He said the BJP wants to change the Constitution of India drafted by BR Ambedkar. “If you want to save the Constitution, you need to vote for the Congress. PM Narendra Modi is against the Constitution and reservation,” he said.
He said the AAP government in the state was only making false promises. They promised to give Rs 1,000 to women but failed to do so. They also failed to tackle the problem of drugs in the state.
“The AAP government promised to buy moong dal on MSP but it is just lying in grain markets,” he said.
Sapra asked the people to vote wisely on June 1.
