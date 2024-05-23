Wagah border will be opened for trade in year if BJP forms govt: Bittu

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 22

Ravneet Bittu, BJP candidate from Ludhiana, today expressed anguish over spoiling congenial atmosphere and the festivity of elections in villages of the state by “so called farmers” at the behest of the Congress and AAP.

He said farmers should help the Central Government to implement schemes which were beneficial for the state. One of the major steps of the Narendra Modi-led Central Government would be opening of the Wagah border for trade.

He said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had already made a blueprint and the Wagah border would be opened within one year of formation of the BJP government at the Centre.

Bittu in a statement issued today appealed to farmers and other rural residents to be aware of designs of handful of miscreants and the latter should not be allowed to end harmony for which the state was known. He said he had no doubt that those protesting against the BJP were sponsored by the Congress and AAP.

He said genuine farmers had no time to indulge in such activities as they were busy harvesting and preparing for paddy plantation.

Bittu said he was surprised to see that an atmosphere of tension was prevailing in all villages. In the past, residents of villages were at the forefront to enjoy the fervour of elections. The Lok Sabha poll was the biggest festival of democracy and it was people’s right to participate and elect their representatives.

He said small farmers needed the support of the government more than anybody else. But the protest against political leaders had isolated the marginal growers.

The BJP leader said farmers visit the city and other towns, they do shopping and attend family functions but they behave differently when return to their villages. Such a behaviour would damage the brotherhood in villages and bitterness would spill over even after the elections.

He said if residents would not participate in the elections, how their problems would be mitigated?

Bittu said villages were getting maximum funds under Central schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna and MGNREGA.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Ravneet Bittu