Warring assures substantial reforms in agriculture sector

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 22

Congress candidate from Ludhiana Amrinder Singh Raja Warring while addressing gatherings in Jagraon and Dakha, outlined key promises under the party’s ‘Kisan Nyay’ programme, aimed at introducing substantial reforms to support the agricultural sector.

The Congress has pledged to make minimum support price (MSP) a legal guarantee, ensuring farmers receive assured prices for their crops. Additionally, Warring promised to eliminate GST on farm implements, making agriculture more affordable for farmers. A loan waiver commission would be established to ease the financial burden on farmers and tailored crop insurance would be introduced to provide comprehensive protection.

In a fervent appeal to the people of the state, the PPCC chief urged voters to retaliate against the BJP for the deaths of over 700 farmers by voting for the Congress.

“The sacrifice of our farmers will not go in vain. By voting for the Congress, we will ensure that their families are supported and such tragedies should never happen again. Under ‘Kisan Nyay’, we will make MSP a legal right and remove GST on farm implements, ensuring that farming becomes a viable livelihood again,” declared Warring.

The Congress plan also includes the formation of a statutory commission for agricultural costs and prices (CACP) to ensure fair pricing and timely settlements. Crop insurance premiums will be based on the sum insured, with all claims settled within 30 days. To facilitate easier access to markets, retail markets will be established in large villages and small towns, allowing farmers to sell their produce directly to consumers.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture #Amrinder Singh Raja Warring #Congress