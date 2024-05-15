Warring champions Congress’ five ‘nyay’

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 14

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president and candidate for the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat campaigned in the Dakha constituency today.

Addressing large gatherings in villages, Warring outlined the ‘five nyay’ from the Congress manifesto, emphasising the party’s commitment to justice, welfare and inclusive growth.

During his speech, he criticised AAP for its failure to deliver on electoral promises made during the previous elections. The PPCC chief also took a strong stance against the BJP, accusing it of engaging in divisive politics that threaten the unity and harmony of the nation.

“The Congress’ ‘five nyay’ are designed to ensure justice and prosperity for every individual in our state,” he said.

He detailed about ‘kisan nyay’, promising fair prices and support for farmers, and ‘yuva nyay’, aiming to create sustainable employment for the youth. He also focused on ‘shramik nyay’, ensuring labourers’ rights and welfare, and ‘hissedari nyay’, promoting social justice for marginalised communities. Lastly, he highlighted ‘nari nyay’, dedicated to empowering women and promoting gender equality.

Warring said the Congress had a clear mission which was aimed at 100 per cent welfare of people. He announced that the Congress had guaranteed to waive off loans of all farmers. Besides, he said, there would be legal guarantee for the MSP.

He said the loan waiver would not be a one-time affair but there will be a permanent ‘loan relief commission’, which would keep on examining from time to time the need for loan waiver for farmers.

“If the AAP government can take loans for publishing and broadcasting advertisements across the country with hardly any benefit to the state, why can’t it take similar loans for providing relief to farmers?” he asked while remarking whether it was AAP, the BJP or SAD, they had been giving only ‘jumlas’ (fake promises).

