Warring exposes Mann’s ‘false promise’ on NOCs for property registration

Ludhiana, May 19

During his recent campaign tour in Ludhiana, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Congress’ Lok Sabha candidate, raised serious concerns about the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government’s unfulfilled promise regarding the no objection certificate (NOC) for property registration. Despite Mann’s announcement that NOCs were no longer required for land and property registration in the state, Warring received overwhelming feedback from Ludhiana residents, indicating that the NOC requirement persists. People from both urban and rural areas in the state are facing a lot of issues due to the non-availability of the NOCs.

Speaking about the issue, Warring said: “It’s not the only lie CM Bhagwant Mann has told to the public of the state. He has repeatedly misled the people. His government has failed to deliver on its key promises, including eradication of drugs, job creation, improvements in education and healthcare infrastructure, the provision of MSP to farmers and the fight against corruption.”

“Punjab deserves a government dedicated to the welfare of its people, not one that relies on empty promises and deceptive advertising. After the elections, we will organise protests to hold the AAP government accountable for the NOC issue,” Warring said.

Giving details of the ‘Mahalakshmi’ scheme, he said every poor family across the country would start receiving Rs 8,500 every month. The money, he said, will be deposited in the bank account of the eldest female member of the family.

The PCC president said the Congress had a proven record of fulfilling guarantees immediately. He pointed out in states such as Karnataka and Telangana, where the Congress formed the government last year, welfare schemes were launched within a few months.

Warring’s campaign in Ludhiana North and West received massive support, with small meetings turning into huge rallies. He also shared his comprehensive vision document, ‘Drive It’, outlining a robust plan for Ludhiana’s future.

