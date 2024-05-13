 Warring reaches out to all sections of society : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Warring reaches out to all sections of society

Warring reaches out to all sections of society

Says Congress will put economy back on track, promote inclusivity

Warring reaches out to all sections of society

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. File photo



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 12

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who is also the party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Ludhiana, today visited several significant locations, including Namdhari Samrak Fieldganj, Radhaswami Satsang Ghar, Issa Nagri Pastor Slim Church, Shangla Shivale, Baba Balak Nath and Islam Ganj Ashram, during a whirlwind campaigning in the area.

Raja Warring’s visit to these diverse places underscored his commitment to inclusivity and his dedication to understanding the needs of all sections of society. His interactions have been marked by warmth and receptivity, as he listened attentively to the concerns and aspirations of the people.

Speaking about his campaign, Raja Warring said, “My endeavour is to bridge the gap between the people and their representative, to ensure that every voice is heard and every issue addressed. Ludhiana is not just a constituency; it’s a vibrant tapestry of cultures, traditions and aspirations. I am humbled by the opportunity to engage with such a dynamic community, and I am eager to champion Ludhiana’s interests on the parliamentary stage.”

The Congress government will identify all poor families across the country, Warring said, adding that the eldest lady in every poor family will receive Rs 8,500 every month directly in her account. When asked whether such a step will not drain the economy, the Punjab Congress president said it will instead “jump start” the economy. He pointed out that every poor family which receives the money will spend it which, in turn, will lead to a demand for goods. These will be produced in factories and they will in the process generate employment.

The Congress leader said it would create a full economic cycle unlike PM Modi’s economy where wealth and resources were distributed among just a handful of billionaires.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amrinder Singh Raja Warring #Congress #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Police officer killed, over 100 injured in clashes during protest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

2
Chandigarh

21-year-old man found murdered in his house in Punjab's Kharar

3
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees amid ongoing general election

4
Jalandhar

Jalandhar Police recover Rs 84 lakh, luxury vehicles from those arrested in drugs case

5
Punjab

Boost for Amrinder Raja Warring as Bains brothers join Congress

6
India

Kannada TV actress Pavithra Jayaram dies in car crash

7
India

Label claims on packaged food could be misleading: Indian Council of Medical Research

8
Delhi

8 Delhi hospitals, IGI Airport receive bomb threats days after hoax scare at schools

9
India

Mallikarjun Kharge's helicopter checked in Bihar, claims Congress; says poll officials ‘targeting’ opposition leaders

10
Delhi

BJP had plans to topple AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Top News

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Over 10 per cent polling recorded in first 2 hours

Voting is also under way in all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra...

4 Jaipur schools receive bomb threat via email

4 Jaipur schools receive bomb threat via email

Students and staff members have been evacuated

Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau

Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau

Prominent Indian-American says misinformation, false narrati...

Haryana man arrested from Kolkata in Delhi car showroom shooting case

Haryana man arrested from Kolkata in Delhi car showroom shooting case

Mohit Ridhau, 28, is apprehended in a joint operation by the...

PM Modi visits Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib

PM Modi visits Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib

Elaborate security arrangements had been put in place in vie...


Cities

View All

13 bootleggers held in cordon, search op in four border districts

13 bootleggers held in cordon, search op in four border districts

Couple arrested with 275 grams of heroin

Juvenile among two nabbed with heroin, tablets

Over 42 kg heroin, narcotics destroyed

Garbage burning irks residents, hits tourism industry in holy city

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

Suvidha kendras set to replace safai centres

Man, daughter die in Dera Bassi mishap

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs

Haryana man arrested from Kolkata in Delhi car showroom shooting case

Haryana man arrested from Kolkata in Delhi car showroom shooting case

‘Modi retirement’ remark caused stir in BJP: Kejriwal

BJP had plans to topple AAP govts in Delhi, Punjab: Party supremo

Vote for Kejri to save him from jail, says Mann

Tejasvi Surya rallies for BJP’s Khandewal in Chandni Chowk

International drug syndicate; 10 more smugglers in police dragnet

International drug syndicate; 10 more smugglers in police dragnet

‘Jago’, puppet show held to motivate electorates

AAP candidate campaigns in Adampur, BJP’s Rinku canvasses support in Phillaur

Open house: What steps should be taken to check fire incidents at garbage dumps?

Woman dies by suicide, husband among 3 held

Woman pedestrian knocked down by speeding SUV, dies

Woman pedestrian knocked down by speeding SUV, dies

INDIA VOTES 2024: Major boost to Congress as Bains brothers join party

BJP’s Ravneet Bittu attacks AAP, Congress

Sukhbir rallies support for Dhillon

AAP candidate Parashar to submit papers today

Former Patiala DC passes away

Former Patiala DC passes away

SAD workers ‘attacked’ party member: SAD (A)

YPS clinches debate trophy

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala

National Theatre Arts Society stages 261st edition of monthly garden natak mela in Patiala