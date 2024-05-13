Warring reaches out to all sections of society

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 12

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who is also the party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Ludhiana, today visited several significant locations, including Namdhari Samrak Fieldganj, Radhaswami Satsang Ghar, Issa Nagri Pastor Slim Church, Shangla Shivale, Baba Balak Nath and Islam Ganj Ashram, during a whirlwind campaigning in the area.

Raja Warring’s visit to these diverse places underscored his commitment to inclusivity and his dedication to understanding the needs of all sections of society. His interactions have been marked by warmth and receptivity, as he listened attentively to the concerns and aspirations of the people.

Speaking about his campaign, Raja Warring said, “My endeavour is to bridge the gap between the people and their representative, to ensure that every voice is heard and every issue addressed. Ludhiana is not just a constituency; it’s a vibrant tapestry of cultures, traditions and aspirations. I am humbled by the opportunity to engage with such a dynamic community, and I am eager to champion Ludhiana’s interests on the parliamentary stage.”

The Congress government will identify all poor families across the country, Warring said, adding that the eldest lady in every poor family will receive Rs 8,500 every month directly in her account. When asked whether such a step will not drain the economy, the Punjab Congress president said it will instead “jump start” the economy. He pointed out that every poor family which receives the money will spend it which, in turn, will lead to a demand for goods. These will be produced in factories and they will in the process generate employment.

The Congress leader said it would create a full economic cycle unlike PM Modi’s economy where wealth and resources were distributed among just a handful of billionaires.

