Wife, daughters putting in all efforts for Parashar’s win

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 18

Family members of several candidates have taken to streets and holding meetings for contestants who are in the fray.

The entire family of AAP’s candidate Ashok Parashar is putting in efforts for his victory and campaigning day and night these days as election frenzy is at its peak. His wife and daughters are putting in efforts to woo voters by meeting them. His wife Meenu Parashar is holding meetings in city and going door-to-door in the evening. His daughters have specially flown from Canada to be with their father during the poll.

During the day, everyone has own schedule. “While my husband leaves home around 6 am, me and daughters by 9 am. We all have meetings scheduled at different places. It is at lunch time that I meet my daughters and then, we get the schedule ready for the evening. In the evening, we all three go together for meeting people door-to-door,” said Meenu Parashar.

Elder daughter Upasana, who recently got married, has come from Canada. “I have come to support my dad. My day is busy like a bee these days. I venture out at 9 am, have lunch at my place and then again go out and it’s only around 9 pm that I return. We are making all effort to ensure his win,” she said.

Younger daughter Nishtha, who also resides in Canada, is also here to be with her dad. “This is the time when one needs the family around. Both me and my sister decided to be with our parents here to support them. We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure my father’s win,” she said.

“We can rest only after June 4. Now, we have a whirlwind of activities. Once the poll results are declared, we will have quality time together,” said women from the Parashar family.

