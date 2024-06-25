Will open office to address people’s issues: Warring

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 24

MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday said a dedicated office to address the issues of city people will be opened by July.

“I have come specially to thank the people of Ludhiana,” stated Warring. “I had promised a ‘dedicated office’ in the DRIVE IT vision document for Ludhiana, and I am pleased to announce that it is set to be completed by next month. The office will serve as a place to address and solve all the problems faced by the people of Ludhiana. It will be available for anyone to come and approach me.”

Warring reassured residents that even though his responsibilities as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) may sometimes require his physical absence, they will always feel his presence and support.

“Upon the inauguration of the office, we will also announce a dedicated mobile number for the people of Ludhiana. As promised, we will pick up the phone calls and get the work done. I assure you that the same will be delivered,” president of the PPCC.

Addressing the upcoming Jalandhar by-election, Warring emphasised the importance of sending a strong message. “In the previous elections, the people of Punjab relegated the BJP leaders to no seats and AAP leaders to a mere three seats. This time, we need to send another clear message. Punjab is currently under a massive debt of Rs 3,50,000 crore, which is projected to increase to Rs 5,00,000 crore. We must stop the AAP government to prevent further financial burden. Through the Jalandhar-West seat, we will show Aam Aadmi Party the door,” Warring. He also criticised the divisive politics of the BJP, urging the people to safeguard the brotherhood of Punjab.

Warring addressed the recent statements made by the Punjab Chief Minister regarding the state police’s involvement in the drug menace. “Being the Home Minister and CM of the state, you cannot tag our hardworking police force like this. Such generalisation against our police force is extremely shameful. A large number of the police force are requesting premature retirement due to disagreements with the state government. I urge the CM to sit with the police force and understand their concerns to avoid such situations,” he said.

Ashu absent from meeting

Today, Warring also held party workers’ meeting but senior leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu was not seen during the meeting.

When Warring was asked about Ashu’s absence, he said, “I had sent messages to everyone, some have joined the meeting while some have not. He must be busy in some work due to which he has missed this meeting. All Congress leaders need to be together, otherwise winning 2027 elections will become difficult.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amrinder Singh Raja Warring