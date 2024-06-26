Will take up arms, won’t spare anyone: Gangster’s open challenge to police

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 25

Notorious gangster Sagar Newton, who is wanted in the murder case of an elderly woman, posted a video on his Instagram account and gave open threats to the Ludhiana police. He alleged that a few days ago, the Ludhiana police had raided his flat in Delhi and brought his wife and daughter along with them.

Claims to be in city; promises to surrender, if spouse released

“I am in Ludhiana, the police are harassing my wife and may file a fake case against her. If the police release my wife, I am ready to surrender. But if she is framed, I will bring weapons and will not spare anyone. I appeal to the police that my wife should not be brought in this case, I will surrender soon,” said the gangster.

Notably, in April, Sagar along with his associates had attacked the house of his enemy, Navi.

An elderly woman had died in the incident, but Navi was not present in the house. Later, a murder case was registered against Sagar and his associates. Some accused were caught in the said case, but the police are searching for Sagar since then. The police had also interrogated Sagar’s family regarding this case.

“My life has been ruined, all this is happening at the behest of an MLA and the police wants to encounter me. Please don’t force me to pick weapons else I will not spare anyone,” gangster said in the video.

