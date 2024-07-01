With construction works resuming, primary school requests shifting over safety concerns

Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, June 30
Following the summer break, the schools will reopen on tomorrow, and teachers believe that this will allow the schools to resume the pending repair and construction works.
Our pupils are small, and they could get wounded if gravel and bricks are thrown around while construction is underway. — Ateacher at the Govt Primary School
At Government Primary School, Sunet, there is an acute shortage of classrooms, and as many as 1,200 pupils are crammed in the restricted space provided, with some classrooms requiring repair work because they are not deemed safe.
A teacher, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that new classrooms are being built, but with the monsoon almost here, it is not safe to have the students attend courses while repair and construction works are underway.
“Our pupils are small, and they could get wounded if gravel, bricks and equipment get thrown around while construction is underway,” the teacher added.
The school has written to the authorities concerned requesting temporary relocation to the nearby high school while the construction work goes on. “We wish to receive a positive reaction because it is unsafe for our pupils to learn in a packed and unsafe environment,” the teacher added.
