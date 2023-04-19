Woman dies, 18 test +ve for Covid

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 18

One person lost her life due to Covid while 18 more tested positive for the virus in the district today.

Death has been reported on the second consecutive day today. Yesterday also, a patient had lost her life due to the virus.

The person who lost her life was a 77-year-old woman and resident of BRS Nagar. She was not vaccinated.

She was admitted to the Christian Medical College and Hospital where she tested positive for Covid. The woman was a heart patient and paralysed for the past four years.

In Ludhiana district today, 18 persons tested positive. Those who tested positive today include 11 persons who were suffering from influenza-like illness, two contacts of positive patients, one antenatal care patient while three persons are still being traced by the Health Department.

On Tuesday, the positivity rate was 1.77 per cent and there were 178 active cases in the district. A total of six patients suffering from Covid are admitted to various hospitals.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,14,019 persons have tested positive and 3,023 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Tuesday 1,018 samples were sent for testing which include 670 RT-PCR, 337 antigen samples and 11 TrueNat samples.