Woman dies of Covid, 30 +ve

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 28

One person lost her life due to Covid on Friday. The deceased, a 63-year-old woman from Pallewal village, was suffering from ovary cancer. She was admitted to hospital due to her ongoing treatment and tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, 30 persons tested positive for Covid today. A total of 1,14,352 persons have tested positive and 3,025 lost their lives to the virus in the district so far.