Woman gets electrocuted

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Congress leader Rinku Malhotra said during rain on Thursday morning, water had entered Meenu’s house, and as she switched on the lights at around 7 am, she got electrocuted. Meenu, who had lost consciousness, was then taken to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead. She is survived by a daughter, and a husband who is on a tour for work. TNS

Man booked for opening fire

Ludhiana: A man has been booked by Salem Tabri police on Wednesday, a week after he opened fire outside a house in Kasabad. The accused has been identified as Brahmjot Singh of Bajra village. Complainant Inderjit Singh told the police that on the intervening night of June 19-20, a man came in a car outside his house and opened five shots. The accused allegedly did this to intimidate him. After investigation, the police had registered a case under various sections of the IPC and under the Arms Act. Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. TNS

Youth ends life, three booked

Khanna: The Khanna police on Thursday registered a case of abetment to suicide against three persons after a youth ended his life by consuming poisonous substance. The deceased has been identified Nikhil Sharma (20) of Lalheri road. On receiving prompt information, the family members rushed to the spot and found him lying under a bridge on Lalheri road. He died during treatment. The deceased had sent a voice message to a relative before taking the extreme step. In it, he held his girlfriend, her mother and maternal uncle responsible for his suicide. The police said raids were being conducted to nab the accused. TNS

Drunken brawl claims life

Ludhiana: Sham Sundar Dubey, a 35-year-old migrant worker, was killed by a group of people at the migrants’ vehra in Guru Amardas Colony on Wednesday night. The deceased got drunk and a brawl erupted between him and his neighbour Harsh, who then called his aides and they attacked the victim. The area residents then rushed the victim to the civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The police said raids were being conducted to nab the accused.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress