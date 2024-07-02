Woman, son climb atop water tank

Ludhiana, July 1
A woman and her son climbed atop water tank near Chand Cinema on Monday afternoon. They were upset over the ongoing property dispute among the family members. However, cops were able to take them down safely.
The incident occured at around 3 pm when mother along with her son climbed atop water tank. It was only when some passersby noticed them, they raised alarm and informed the police.
The police said the husband of the woman had died recently. Now, some property dispute was going on between the family and woman and her son was upset over the same. Today afternoon they climbed atop water. “After reaching the spot, the police convinced them to climb down. They were sent to the Civil Hospital for check-up. Now, further investigation would be done to know the reason behind such step.
