28 police personnel injured as bus overturns in MP's Datia district

Datia (MP), May 4
As many as 28 police personnel were injured when the bus carrying them overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district on Saturday evening, police said.
The jawans of the 29th Battalion of Madhya Pradesh Police were returning after performing duty at Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's election rally at Bhander, said an official.
The bus driver lost control of the vehicle while dodging a passenger taxi near Mohna Hanuman Mandir on the outskirts of Datia, 75 km from Gwalior, said Superintendent of Police Virendra Mishra.
The injured jawans were being treated at hospital, he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 soldiers injured after terrorists attack security vehicles, including one of IAF, in J-K's Poonch
Reinforcements from army and police have been rushed; massiv...
Karnataka sex scandal: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna taken into custody by SIT in kidnapping case
The former minister was picked up from his father and JD(S) ...
Lok Sabha election: Will Prajwal Revanna controversy affect BJP prospects in Karnataka
The BJP leadership is ‘worried to some extent’, say sources;...
Here is all about 3 Punjabi youth held in Canada for Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar’s killing
Karan Brar belongs to Kotkapura and his father Mandeep Singh...
What led to Canada's arrests over killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Nijjar was killed in the province of British Columbia in Jun...