3 persons killed as 2 motorbikes collide in MP's Betul

Betul, January 4
A man, his minor son and another person were killed when two motorbikes collided head-on in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday.
The accident took place at around 7 pm on Wednesday on Kukru-Khamla road near Lahar village, nearly 75 km from the district headquarters, when five people were travelling on the two vehicles, Bhainsdehi police station inspector Anjana Dhurve told PTI.
Three persons, identified as Suresh Gannu Barskar (30), Ravindra Kasdekar (28) and his son Priyanshu (3), died on the spot, she said.
Two other persons suffered injuries and have been admitted to a community health centre, the official said.
The police have registered a case in connection with the incident.
