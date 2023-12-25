Cheetah released into the wild enters Rajasthan; tranquilised, brought back to MP's Kuno

Sheopur, December 25
A cheetah that was released into the wild recently was tranquilised and brought back to Kuno National Park in Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening after it strayed into Rajasthan's Baran district, an official said.
The cheetah, Agni, was released into the wild along with another cheetah named Vayu in Parond forest range, which is part of Ahera tourism zone of Kuno National Park, on Sunday, he said.
“Agni reached the forest of Baran district in neighbouring Rajasthan. The cheetah was tranquilised on Monday and brought back to KNP. Agni is being shifted into an enclosure,” the official of Kuno Forest Division informed.
Eight cheetahs from Namibia were flown to KNP in September 2022, while 12 were brought from South Africa in February this year. Four cubs were born in March this year.
Since March this year, nine cheetahs, including three cubs have died. The remaining 15 cheetahs were in ‘bomas’ (special enclosures) since August.
Four cheetahs have been released into the wild so far, which allows tourists to get a glimpse of them.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy deploys 3 warships, aircraft in Arabian Sea after attacks on merchant vessels
Carries out detailed inspection of drone-hit MV Chem Pluto o...
Army Chief General Manoj Pande visits Poonch, exhorts commanders to conduct ops in ‘most professional manner’
The Army chief later flew to the 25 Infantry division headqu...
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar speaks out for first time since INDIA meet, says he has no objection to Kharge’s projection as PM face
‘Having taken the initiative to bring parties opposed to BJP...
China to provide consular protection to Vivo employees held in India; says firmly backs rights of its businesses
ED last week arrested three vivo-India executives in connect...
Newsclick portal's HR head Amit Chakravarty moves Delhi court seeking to turn approver in UAPA case
Chakravarty moved the application before Special Judge Harde...