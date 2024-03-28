Couple brutally thrashes grandmother for not cooking as per their liking; arrested after video surfaces

Bhopal, March 28
The police on Wednesday arrested a couple from Bhopal after a video purportedly showed them beating the man's grandmother, an official said.
Taking cognisance of the video, which was widely shared on social media, the police arrested the couple, an official said.
In the purported video, a man can be seen holding the old woman tightly, while his wife appears to be hitting her with a wooden scale.
The victim, who is over 70, had allegedly not cooked food for the couple as per their liking, said police.
The video of the alleged assault was recorded by one of the couple's neighbours, said the official.
In a post on X, Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra shared that the police had registered a case against Deepak Sen and Pooja Sen, who are originally from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh.
#भोपाल_पुलिस द्वारा वाइरल वीडियो को संज्ञान में लिया गया आरोपीयों की पहचान थाना जहंगीराबाद में दीपक सेन व पत्नी पूजा सेन निवासी झाँसी हाल बरखेड़ी के रूप में हुई है जिनके विरूद्ध आपराधिक प्रकरण दर्ज कर दोनों आरोपियों को तलाश कर गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। वैधानिक कार्यवाही जारी है- https://t.co/h7xl4ngpW0— Commissioner of Police, Bhopal (@CP_Bhopal) March 27, 2024
The couple, who lives in Bhopal's Barkhedi area, was arrested and further legal steps are being taken, the senior official said.
Police sources said Deepak runs a barber shop in Barkhedi area under Jahangirabad police station of the MP capital. It was immediately not known when the incident took place.
