Couple brutally thrashes grandmother for not cooking as per their liking; arrested after video surfaces

Bhopal, March 28

The police on Wednesday arrested a couple from Bhopal after a video purportedly showed them beating the man's grandmother, an official said.

Taking cognisance of the video, which was widely shared on social media, the police arrested the couple, an official said.

In the purported video, a man can be seen holding the old woman tightly, while his wife appears to be hitting her with a wooden scale.

The victim, who is over 70, had allegedly not cooked food for the couple as per their liking, said police.

The video of the alleged assault was recorded by one of the couple's neighbours, said the official.

In a post on X, Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra shared that the police had registered a case against Deepak Sen and Pooja Sen, who are originally from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh.

The couple, who lives in Bhopal's Barkhedi area, was arrested and further legal steps are being taken, the senior official said.

Police sources said Deepak runs a barber shop in Barkhedi area under Jahangirabad police station of the MP capital. It was immediately not known when the incident took place.

