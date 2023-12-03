Hope BJP will live up to people’s trust: Kamal Nath after conceding Congress defeat in MP polls

PTI

Bhopal, December 3

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Sunday accepted his party's defeat in the state polls and expressed hope that the BJP would live up to the trust reposed in it by the people.

Talking to reporters in Bhopal, Nath said, “We accept the decision of Madhya Pradesh voters in this contest of democracy. We, being the opposition party, will stick to our duty. I congratulate BJP and hope that they will live up to the people's support they got.”

The former chief minister said he has always expressed his faith in voters of Madhya Pradesh and is “saying it even today”.

“I hope that the BJP won't betray the trust of the people,” he said.

Of the 230 seats in the state, the BJP has so far won 55 and is ahead in 111 constituencies, according to the Election Commission. The Congress has bagged 13 seats and is leading in 50, it said.

