Man hacks to death 8 members of his family in MP's Chhindwara; then hangs self

PTI

Chhindwara, May 29

A man allegedly hacked to death eight members of his joint family with an axe in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district and later hanged himself, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night at Bodal Kachhar village, the official from Mahuljhiri police station said.

The reason behind the incident is not clear.

Senior officials, including the Chhindwara collector and superintendent of police, rushed to the village, which is about 100 km from the district headquarters.

Police are conducting a probe.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Madhya Pradesh