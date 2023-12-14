Man kills live-in partner in Indore for refusing sex; they had become friends on Instagram

Indore, December 14
The live-in partner of a 20-year-old woman was arrested in Indore on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing her to death for refusing to have physical relations with him, police said.
The deceased and the accused were living together in a rented house in the city for the past few days after becoming friends on Instagram, a police official said.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma told reporters that the woman was killed in the couple's rented house in Raoji Bazaar area on December 7 and her body was recovered by cops two days later.
The accused, Praveen Singh Dhakad (24), originally a resident of Guna district, got furious when the victim refused to have physical relations with him and stabbed her in the neck with a pair of scissors, he said.
The woman started bleeding profusely and died on the spot, said Vishwakarma.
The accused panicked and fled after locking the house and also took away her mobile phone, said the police officer.
Dhakad was traced and arrested after the murder came to light, he added.
