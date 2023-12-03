MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan wins from Budhni for 6th time, defeats Congress's Mastal by 1.04 lakh votes

Bhopal, December 3
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan won from Budhni seat for a sixth time by defeating Congress' actor-turned-politician Vikram Mastal by a margin of 1,04,974 votes.
Chouhan, the longest serving CM of MP, first won from Budhni Assembly seat in 1990, before winning a bypoll in 2006 and retaining the seat in 2008, 2013 and 2018.
Chouhan was also Lok Sabha MP from Vidisha in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004.
Fondly called ‘mama’ by his supporters, Chouhan was not projected as the party's CM face this time.
He and several BJP leaders have routinely claimed his ‘Ladli Behana Yojana’, under which eligible women get Rs 1,250 per month, is a game changer.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP set to form govt in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; Congress to bag Telangana
While the saffron party retained Madhya Pradesh with a proje...
Madhya Pradesh Election Results LIVE: BJP retains power with landslide victory in Hindi heartland
BJP leading in 149 of 230 seats, Congress in 59
Rajasthan Election Results LIVE: BJP cruising to victory over Congress
Saffron party wins 30 seats, ahead in 84
Chhattisgarh Assembly poll results: BJP takes comfortable lead over Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress
Counting of votes in elections to 90-member Assembly began a...
Special thanks to mothers, daughters, sisters, youth; this is a vote for developed India: PM Modi on Assembly poll results
Prime Minister thanks people of Telangana, saying BJP bond w...