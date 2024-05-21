Two killed, 40 injured after private bus falls from flyover in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh

PTI

Rajgarh (MP), May 21

Two persons were killed and 40 injured when a private bus fell from a flyover in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Pachore town around 1.30 am when the bus, carrying 55 passengers, was crossing the flyover, an official said.

The bus driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to plummet to the ground below, Pachore police station in-charge Akansha Sharma said.

Two passengers died on the spot, and 40 were injured, she said.

Of the injured, 19 suffered critical wounds and were referred to Indore, while the rest are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in Shajapur, Biora and Pachore, the official said.

One of the deceased was identified as Harjat Singh (28), and the identity of the other victim is yet to be ascertained, she said.

The bus was on its way to Pichhore town in Shivpuri district from Indore, she said.

The police have launched a search for the bus driver and conductor who fled the scene after the accident, and a case has been registered against them, the official said.

