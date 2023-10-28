 12th fail passes with flying colours : The Tribune India

12th fail passes with flying colours

12th fail passes with flying colours

Vikrant Massey plays the character of Manoj Kumar Sharma with aplomb. This is one performance that he should be proud of.



Parbina Rashid

After enduring headache-inducing antics of the Pathans and Jawans, this 12th fail guy with his dream to wear the vardi comes like a breath of fresh air. And he brings hope, not just for lakhs of UPSC aspirants, but also for Bollywood. The message is loud and clear — one has to touch the emotional chord of whoever one’s target group is, UPSC members on the interview board in case of our protagonist or the cinegoers in case of the makers!

Based on the real-life story of Mohan Kumar Sharma, whose life is documented by Ashok Pathan in a book of the same name, it’s Mohan’s journey from a small village in Chambal to the awe-inspiring UPSC building in Delhi that forms the crux of the plot. The character here is called Manoj Kumar Sharma, which Vikrant Massey plays with aplomb.

Manoj, the village boy, is a product of a school where teachers help them cheat to pass exams. This cozy set-up, however, gets toppled by an honest police officer, and as a result, Manoj fails in his 12th Boards. But he finds his dream — to clear the civil services exam and become an honest vardiwala!

Soon after he leaves home, his life sees more downs than ups, but hope is never a casualty here, not when he loses his belongings, gets kicked out of his toilet-cleaning job at a library, or flunks the UPSC (Mains) when he mistakes the word ‘tourism’ for ‘terrorism’ and writes a complete essay on it. Not even when he is asked to leave when he professes his feelings to the girl he loves. The smile never leaves his face, nor does he allow it to fade from the audience’s face. He nails every emotion, from love to heartbreak, from sadness to frustration.

Shradhaa (Medha Shankar), his girlfriend, comes across as sweet and real. She lights up the screen every time she appears. Not with her glamour but with her earnestness. The supporting cast includes his mentor, a failed IAS aspirant (Anshumaan Pushkar), and his friend with a heart of gold (Anant Joshi). With each scene, they just grow on us. Another character that stays in the mind is Manoj’s grandmother (Sarita Joshi) with all her fieriness. She takes it upon herself to protect her family physically but refuses to share her pension point-blank.

Geeta Sharma Agrawal, who plays Manoj’s hardworking mother, seems hyper-emotional at times but stops short of being melodramatic.

The screenplay is peppered with powerful dialogues. Nothing over-the-top in this department too. And the theme song, ‘Restart’, is really peppy, and hummable.

The first half may give us the feeling of déjà vu, having seen shows on the coaching centre scenario (Kota Factory, Aspirants 1 & 2), but the splendid performances stop the plot from spiralling down. The story picks up in the second half. With the entire team rooting for Manoj’s success, and Manoj on his part transforming into a confident person after clearing the Mains, the plot becomes interesting without compromising on the relatability factor. Vidhu Vinod Chopra does not adopt a preachy tone, even as he brings out serious issues like the differences between English-speaking ‘haves’ and Hindi-speaking ‘have-nots’.

Nor does he dwell on revenge. Manoj’s family’s fight against injustice is subtle and in no way impedes on the core theme — which is of hope and resilience.

Chopra makes this one a beautiful celebration of public and personal life and Vikrant Massey passes his test with flying colours.

This is one performance Massey would be remembered for.

#Bollywood #Union Public Service Commission UPSC

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

2
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

3
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

4
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

5
Chandigarh

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

6
World Cup 2023

South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win

7
Punjab

Only green crackers to be allowed in Punjab for a short duration on Diwali, says minister Meet Hayer

8
Punjab

Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa, wife of last Nawab of Malerkotla, passes away

9
J & K

2 BSF men injured in unprovoked Pakistan firing on border in Jammu

10
Business

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

5G now covers over 97% cities: PM Modi

5G now covers over 97% cities: PM Modi


Cities

View All

Contrary to expectations, pollution level falls to 107 in Amritsar

Contrary to expectations, pollution level falls to 107 in Amritsar

Two farmers booked for burning paddy stubble

Ward Watch: Choked sewers, open garbage disposal add to residents’ woes

Land acquisition: Farmers told to apply for compensation

Thai girls working at spas in Amritsar being lured into flesh trade

Vigilance asks Manpreet to appear again on Oct 31

Vigilance asks Manpreet to appear again on Oct 31

CCTVs in place, dumping garbage in open set to cost violators Rs 12K in Chandigarh

CCTVs in place, dumping garbage in open set to cost violators Rs 12K in Chandigarh

Alert as Chandigarh sees spike in dengue cases, count 264

11 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 1.24 crore in US auction

5 officers in race for Chandigarh Adviser’s post

Another failed auction, no takers for 18 vends in Chandigarh

Poor air quality in Delhi for 7th day, AQI at 7 localities crosses 300-mark

Poor air quality in Delhi for 7th day, AQI at 7 localities crosses 300-mark

Lieutenant Governor nod to end services of civil defence volunteers from Nov 1

Land acquisition for Phase III of Barapullah Project gets approval

AAP demands release of MP Sanjay Singh

Speeding SUV hits constable

Suicide: Teachers want Education Minister sacked

Suicide: Teachers want Education Minister sacked

Medical college hosts breast cancer awareness campaign

Patiala district administration organises cycle rally for voter awareness

TIET among 100 institutions for setting up 100 5G use case labs

766 farm fire cases, highest in a day; farmers blame lack of sops, machines

Take Punjab ‘model’ to other states, CM exhorts party cadre

Take Punjab 'model' to other states, CM exhorts party cadre

Police forfeit Rs 25-cr assets of 35 drug lords

No other option: Farmers justify stubble burning

Cable mess, pothole-riddled roads threaten lives of residents, authorities turn blind eye

Women of Basti Jodhewal complain of contaminated water supply

Farm fires see threefold rise in district

Farm fires see threefold rise in district

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way

SAD president picks Sandeep as Sham Churasi halqa in-charge

Joy turns into tragedy for Kartarpur couple

Draft electoral rolls published