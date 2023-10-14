 A heartfelt denouement of communal indoctrination : The Tribune India

A heartfelt denouement of communal indoctrination

A heartfelt denouement of communal indoctrination

Satendra Soni (left) and Sparsh Suman are the stars of the film.



Johnson Thomas

THIS film takes place in the 1980s, when technology and particularly the Internet were not prevalent. It underlines a story about two young, impressionable kids whose ideas about faith and science get warped by the influences and conditioning of the adults within their environment. The narrative chooses to depict how belief patterns are constantly questioned and changed as the young ones’ narrow world expands and veers into the country’s volatile socio-political landscape.

Communal violence has been a major issue in India, where clashes between Hindus and Muslims have resulted in death and destruction of families and properties through the years. In ‘Ab Toh Sab Bhagwan Bharose’, Shiladitya Bora’s effort is to unravel the genesis of intolerance that leads to such incidents. By depicting two innocent young boys wading through contradictions arising from religious beliefs and practices opposed to science, Bora makes his salvo against the corruption of innocent minds.

Bhola and Shambhu, two cousins living in a small village, are sent to Panditji for their pre-school education. Obviously, that education is based on Hindu mythology, not science. So, when Bhola’s father returns to the village after working in Mumbai, and gifts the family a black and white TV, things begin to change. When Bhola and Shambu get shifted to a real school, the conflict between what Panditji was teaching them and what they are now learning about science comes to the fore. The profound dissonance created thus only makes them want to harden their stance in favour of what they have previously learnt from Panditji.

Bhola’s uneducated pious mother Radha (a luminous Masumeh) is completely at sea as to how to deal with the questions her son raises and merely shrugs them off gently, while his grandfather (Vinay Pathak) is more interested in furthering his grandson’s education in the art of making and flying kites.

Bhola’s anger and frustration are inevitably coming to a boil. The questions between science and religion have begun tormenting him mercilessly and the adults’ inability to explain it to him only compounds his problem and leads him to violence. Children usually absorb every information they get without being able to process it themselves. That’s the big idea behind Bora’s unique scenario. Scripted by Mohit Chauhan and Sudhakar Nilmani Eklavya, the narrative gradually leads us to a conflagration of ideas.

Bora’s film hopes to caution us to the very nature of influences that are corrupting our cognition. It is an eloquent and sensitively laid out cautionary tale and has enough power to affect you as a viewer. With visually compelling cinematography by Surjodeep Ghosh and snippy editing by Suraj Gunjal lending it pace, the narrative gets you involved, ensnared and affected without much ado.

Convincing performances from Satendra Soni (Bhola) and Sparsh Suman (Shambhu) are at the heart of this experience. Both kids play their scenes out with an unaffected naturalness, which is in fact quite mesmerising. This slice of life experience is powered by warmth, humour and drama and has a surprising final act that is bound to shock you out of complacency.

#Environment

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana panchayat fund embezzlement scam was much bigger, finds inquiry report

2
Punjab

Punjab Governor terms special Assembly session illegal, says business conducted in it will be unlawful

3
Amritsar

Amritsar leader Rajkumar Verka to leave BJP, to rejoin Congress

4
Punjab

Punjab BJP leaders Balbir Sidhu, Gurpreet Kangar meet KC Venugopal, express desire to return to Congress

5
Delhi

Delivery of justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims started only after 2014: Amit Shah

6
Trending

Man beats up son in public after catching him smoking hookah in cafe

7
India

Conflicts, confrontations do not benefit anyone, PM Modi says at P20 summit in reference to Israel-Palestine conflict

8
Sports

Arijit Singh to perform before India-Pakistan clash in ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad

9
World

Hamas practised in plain sight, posting video of mock attack weeks before border breach

10
Ludhiana

Ludhiana court convicts 13 cops in 20-year-old corruption case, sentences them to 5-year jail term

Don't Miss

View All
Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

Top News

Operation Ajay: Second flight carrying 235 Indian nationals from Israel lands in Delhi

Operation Ajay: Second flight carrying 235 Indian nationals from Israel lands in Delhi

Israel orders 11 lakh to leave north Gaza as ground invasion looms

Israel orders 11 lakh to leave north Gaza as ground invasion looms

Forces carry out brief raids | Diktat calamitous: UN | Stay ...

‘Damn You Mosquito’: Shubman Gill fan arrives in Ahmedabad with hilarious banner ahead of IND-PAK match

‘Damn You Mosquito’: Shubman Gill fan arrives in Ahmedabad with hilarious banner ahead of IND-PAK match

Ferry service between India, Sri Lanka will enhance connectivity, promote trade: PM Modi

Ferry service between India, Sri Lanka will enhance connectivity, promote trade: PM Modi

His message is delivered virtually during the flag-off event...

PM Modi: Time for peace, divided world won’t benefit anyone

PM Modi: Time for peace, divided world won’t benefit anyone

Says India battling cross-border terror for decades


Cities

View All

Parties may find the going tough in civic body elections

Parties may find the going tough in civic body elections

4-year-old boy dies at GND Hospital, family thrashes doc

Metalled streets, clean drinking water supply major needs, say residents

Not allocated by MC, parking lots functional

Anti-drug campaigner shot at in Tarn Taran, hospitalised; 3 booked

3 aides of Goldy Brar held

3 aides of Goldy Brar held

General trade, lower rent mooted for subway booths

General trade, lower rent mooted for subway booths

Gangster shot at in Baltana encounter

Fire at Sunny Enclave post

Applications invited for green cracker sale licence

Malhotra city BJP president, replaces Sood

As winter nears, PMO reviews steps being taken to prevent air pollution in region

As winter nears, PMO reviews steps being taken to prevent air pollution in region

80 hi-tech cameras put up on Mumbai e-way

L-G ‘displeased’ at delay in enforcing industrial relocation scheme

Fire at Delhi plastic factory

France holds edu fair to attract Indian students

Basti Peer Daad STP to start next month, says Balbir Singh Seechewal

Basti Peer Daad STP to start next month, says Balbir Singh Seechewal

After minister's assurance, unions open Jalandhar MC office lock

No clarity yet on Jalandhar municipal elections

Ludhiana doc booked under NDPS Act

Paddy procurement: Minister assures hassle-free lifting, payment to farmers

Giaspura Tragedy: Polluting industries get ‘clean chit’, NGT committee ‘fails’ to nail culprits

Giaspura Tragedy: Polluting industries get ‘clean chit’, NGT committee ‘fails’ to nail culprits

Four arrested by rural police in Dalla village murder case

Day after raid, 2 booked for running illegal de-addiction centre at village

Non-transfer of reserved land for EWS: GLADA bans property registration in 22 colonies

Ward Watch: Traffic congestions in old city markets irk residents

Punjabi University gets ‘A+’ NAAC accreditation

Punjabi University gets ‘A+’ NAAC accreditation

Athletics meet begins at NIS

Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib MC passes 20 resolutions, approves Rs 3-cr works

Prof's behaviour can be termed bad, rude and obscene: Report

Youth arrested for murder of salon owner