A rib-tickling comedy with a few chilling moments, Bhediya is one entertaining fare

Man-nature conflict, the struggle to make it from Jamna Paar to GK and an ichadharee bhediya – is the premise of Amar Kaushik’s comedy-horror film Bhediya.

The story follows Bhaskar (Varun Dhawan), an ambitious Delhi lad who lands a lucrative contract to make a road through Ziro’s (Arunachal Pradesh) green cover. His chacha ka ladka, Janardan aka JD (Abhishek Banerjee), an IAS aspirant, tags along. The duo is joined by a local, Jomin (Paalin Kabak). Thus begins the ambitious task to convince the locals for the project. Trading environmental cause for iPhones, all seems on track when a bhediya becomes the spoilsport.