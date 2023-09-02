 A thrill-less action thriller : The Tribune India

A thrill-less action thriller

A thrill-less action thriller

Mohit Raina in a still from ‘The Freelancer’.



Parbina Rashid

Decades ago, while accompanying my father to the Eidgah, I managed to give my chaperone a slip and stood right in front of the congregation as they offered Eid’s namaz. As I stood there transfixed, I was gently nudged by a gentleman to sit down facing the direction towards the Kaaba. Later, I was reprimanded for my action. I was too young to know that I came in between the devout and the Almighty as I stood there.

I wonder what that gentleman would have to say to this particular scene in ‘The Freelancer’ in which a group of women are taught namaz by the women team of the ISIS. The lady leading the namaz faces the new recruits as they follow the steps. I have yet to see a congregation in which a person leads a prayer while facing his/her fellow devotees. Coming from a fundamentalist group like ISIS, it looks blasphemous to even a religiously challenged person like me.

But then, for argument’s sake, Neeraj Pandey’s ‘The Freelancer’ is not about the ways of Islam but an extraction thriller with the dreadful and dastardly world of ISIS for the backdrop. The show, which is directed by Bhav Dhulia and adapted from Shirish Thorat’s bestseller book ‘A Ticket To Syria’, for reasons unknown, has been divided into two parts. So, we get to see only four episodes currently that tell us about Aliya, the young Mumbai girl, who marries Mohsin. We also see the love story turning into a horror saga as Aliya is tricked to accompany her family to Istanbul and then Syria.

The reason? The once ultra-modern family, based in Malaysia, has been brainwashed by one Farhat khala, to ‘return to the right path of Islam’. It does not take much effort to radicalise the family. Just a few sermons and the transition from a good Muslim to a bad Muslim is swift and complete.

Running parallel to Aliya’s story is Avinash Kamath’s transition, from a suspended Mumbai cop to the sought-after mercenary, The Freelancer. He can kill and even manipulate the CIA to his advantage. He is in demand with the Mossad too!

Kamath gets involved with Aliya’s situation as Inayat Khan, Aliya’s father, pulls off a suicide mission in front of the American consulate. Just to attract Kamath’s attention, his long lost friend. It might ruffle the logical lobe of our brain, but he gets what he wants. Kamath comes to know about it, and takes it upon himself to rescue Aliya.

Right from the opening scene, that captures Aliya running barefoot through the narrow alleys of Turkey, ‘The Freelancer’ shows the grim reality that’s associated with radicalised Islam. So, we find many grim faces — the dreaded terrorists, gullible people willing to give up life for a place in jannat, sadistic women of the All Khansa group who would beat up women if they are found without the hijab or dare to laugh in public places. With Iran’s Mahsa Amini’s case still fresh in mind, it all looks convincing. But what’s not convincing is how living in an area where any kind of communication is under strict surveillance, Aliya manages to keep in touch with her mother through her secret mobile phone.

Dhulia rushes us from one place to another. One moment we are in Syria, next in Tajikistan, then Tel Aviv, Morocco…

With events from different timelines fleeting in and out of frame, it adds to the confusion. In comes the character of Anupam Kher as Dr Khan, Kamath’s mentor, to simplify the complex political scene as well as the now-past, now-present narrative. It would have helped if Dr Khan’s know-it-all attitude was not off-putting.

Mohit Raina plays his part earnestly, but he doesn’t have an interesting arc to play with. With a stoic face and brawny demeanour, he just does the tasks assigned to him. Even his backstory that involves a tragedy and a complicated relationship with his wife fails to stir us emotionally.

Sushant Singh does justice to his cameo role, and so does Balaji Gauri as Farhat khala. The rest of the cast — Ayesha Raza Mishra, Navneet Malik, Manjari Fadnnis — fails to make much impact. The surprise package here is Kashmira Pardeshi. With her expressive face, she outshines everyone.

Though ‘The Freelancer’ is offered to us as an action thriller, it is yet to spring into some serious action, rendering the thriller thrill-less.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Copy of file linked to Punjab panchayat elections surfaces online; has signatures of CM Bhagwant Mann and minister Laljit Bhullar

2
Punjab

Leopard found dead on road in Punjab's Ropar

3
Punjab

'What a shame for Bhagwant Mann, Laljit Bhullar, they blamed 2 IAS officers'; Opposition hits out at Punjab government

4
India

Opposition bloc INDIA resolves to fight LS polls together ‘as far as possible’, seat-sharing in ‘collaborative spirit of give and take’

5
Entertainment

Sunny Deol wishes mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday, shares adorable pictures

6
India

Ram Nath Kovind-headed committee to explore possibility of 'one nation, one election'

7
India

When a customer asked for UPI QR code, this woman vegetable vendor did this

8
India

ED arrests Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in Rs 538-crore bank fraud case

9
Lifestyle

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Tarn Taran to attempt Rs 1 crore question in Kaun Banega Crorepati

10
Jalandhar

Jalandhar student Upkirat Singh Multani bags US scholarship

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

Will fight LS elections together ‘as far as possible’: INDIA passes resolution

Will fight Lok Sabha elections together 'as far as possible': INDIA passes resolution

Says spirit of ‘give and take’ to govern seat-sharing | Khar...

Kovind-led panel to explore ‘one-nation, one-poll’ viability

Former President Ram Nath Kovind-led panel to explore ‘one-nation, one-poll’ viability

US looks to drum up support for Ukraine

US looks to drum up support for Ukraine

Rajesh Khullar appointed CPS to Haryana CM

Rajesh Khullar appointed CPS to Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Security beefed up for summit, NSG holds aerial insertion drill

Security beefed up for G20 summit in Delhi, NSG holds aerial insertion drill


Cities

View All

Pen-down strike by patwaris paralyses work in 156 circles in Amritsar

Pen-down strike by patwaris paralyses work in 156 circles in Amritsar

Traffic police, Amritsar MC impound 40 autos defying life cap of 15 years

More to Punjab youth than addiction & migration, says Jaskaran of KBC fame

Malaysia Airlines to start flights from November 8

Ward Watch Ward No 12: Sanitation, unpaved streets major issues in Ward No. 12

Norms violated, Chandigarh Administration seals Berkeley complex

Norms violated, Chandigarh Administration seals Berkeley complex

Chandigarh records 7% jump in GST collection to Rs 192 crore

Panjab University Polls: 9 in fray for top post; new equations emerge

Panjab University Polls: From safety to amenities, students list priorities

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Movement of heavy vehicles from Gurugram to Delhi restricted

Movement of heavy vehicles from Gurugram to Delhi restricted

L-G says there’s God in every particle as AAP objects to ‘Shivling’ fountains

Three robbers held after encounter in Faridabad

Elderly woman raped in Delhi, DCW issues notice to police

Make plan to cut air pollution in Gurugram, HSPCB chief tells MC

Woman, son nabbed with 57 gms of heroin

Woman, son nabbed with 57 gms of heroin

Kapurthala DC launches ‘Mera Bill’ app

Toll charges hiked at Ladhowal plaza

Four held for transformer thefts

Start work on Lamba Pind-Jandu Singha four-lane road: MP Rinku

10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

Ward Watch Ward No 30: Residents forced to consume contaminated water in Giaspura areas

Patwaris give up additional charge at 291 revenue circles in district, people hit

Three attack NRI with swords in Ludhiana

16-year-old held for bid to rape minor

Ex-councillors find ‘flaws’ in Patiala MC’s new ward map

Ex-councillors find ‘flaws’ in Patiala MC’s new ward map

Two cousins mowed down by PRTC bus in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, faculty boycott classes

Punjab Pollution Control Board approval must for dairy farms, gaushalas

Fatehgarh Sahib cops bust gang of chain, phone snatchers, nab 3