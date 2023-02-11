A weak story lets Jimmy down

Sheetal

This is a film where everything else except for the script is good. If Jimmy delivers some good dialogues, his mother (played by Seema Kaushal) captures the essence of mother-son emotions and Anita Devgan as the villain successfully evokes hate. But the story of a separated couple, living with one child each and struggling to find love, falters due to an ill-conceived script. If you are a fan of Jimmy or any other actors, it’s a one-time watch provided you skip the ending. For this film, which has more runtime than it actually deserves, comes with an unreasonable climax that ends abruptly. Even the songs are skip-able.

It’s a waste of an impressive star cast even though the actors try hard to pull the weak story scene by scene. Credit, however, goes to the dialogue writer, who gave some good one-liners.