Acting, casting, direction and script, Punjabi film Saunkan Saunkne offers a breath of fresh air

Sheetal

Ever burst into laughter while crying or vice-versa while watching a Punjabi film? Well, go for Saunkan Saunkne—a crazy family of three, Bebe, Nirmal Singh, played by Ammy Virk, and his wife Naseeb Kaur, portrayed by Sargun Mehta, who desperately needs to expand.

During a period when IVF and surrogacy were not the best of solutions, enters Nimrat Khaira as Kirna (the second wife) and the fun begins. One can’t choose the exact genre of Saunkan Saunkne since it is a period drama (times when transistors, black and white televisions and hand-pumps were the thing), but comedy and social message too are weaved in.

The film is packed with punches and some of them are even worth taking home! The casting director has made this one a grand show. From scenes where a kid gets to shine with powerful dialogues to veteran actors, such as the Bebe of Nirmal, director Amarajit Singh Saron has been quite impressive. On the music front, unlike other Punjabi films, not a deserved to be fast-forwarded.

Pick any Bollywood movie or series and if it has an extra-marital affair, it cannot be a family watch but in this Punjabi film, although Nirmal Singh has two wives, there are no bold scenes. The scene where the reality of having two wives strikes Nirmal is convincing to the tee.

While Ammy aced the role of a troubled and gullible husband, Sargun’s dramatic outbursts and Nimrat’s act are all worth a watch. It’s tough to decide whether acting, casting, direction or script has a bigger role to play in it!