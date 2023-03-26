Action and emotion rolled into one, this fourth instalment of John Wick is a must watch

Sheetal

John Wick, the titular character of the franchise has been constructed film after film, scene by scene, so in the latest instalment, it’s like watching every part in your own mind.

The franchise dives into the lives of assassins, more so John, played by Keanu Reeves, and makes you see the tiniest heart beating in those merciless killers. Surprisingly, it makes you fall in love with the game of death, which they play effortlessly with guns, nunchaku, blades, cards, axe, pencil and what not! Yes, the iconic stunt of pencil by John had a recall value, only, Caine, aka Donnie Yen, pulls it off this time.

Donnie and Keanu have offered a perfect camaraderie, as ‘frenemy’ Caine and Wick in this one. Our blind assassin Caine doesn’t have to read the whole name; ‘John Wi’ in Braille was enough when he was blackmailed to find and kill him. And in this love-hate cat and mouse chase of the two, we have a third wheel, Mr Nobody (Shamier Anderson) along with his dog. This new character sure adds some laughs in this intense action flick, while his dog, Belgian Malinois, again brings nostalgia to the table, one of the highpoints of the film.

The dialogues are well written and one quote that sticks through comes rather late, ‘Those who cling to life die, and those who defy death live’, in the film, but is worth the wait. While Chapter 5 is already confirmed, the film hints at a spin-off and introduces two new characters that you long to know more about, Mr Nobody, and Akira, played by Rina Sawayama.

While the old cast lives up to the expectations, the fresh faces have done well too. Bill Skarsgard, the dancing clown from the film ‘It’, looks almost unrecognisable as Marquis Vincent de Gramont.

As for the viewing experience, the film’s music and background score make you experience the rollercoaster of emotions John goes through. Action scenes make you believe all the more in the franchise and the work ethic of the team. If the final product is worth watching, it would not matter if it takes another five years for John Wick to come back.

The film is a must-watch and one doesn’t need to binge previous instalments to understand it all. And there is a post-credit scene that you must not miss.