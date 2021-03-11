Adivi Sesh shines as a writer and actor in Major, a heroic, even if oft told story of 26/11

Mona

One knows the story of 26/11 well and its hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, and the innumerable screen outings of India’s longest siege. Major, produced by Telugu megastar Mahesh Babu says the same story, albeit taking a detour and bringing along a few more strands and tying them all together well. Inspired by the life of Ashoka Chakra recipient Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the film charts the story of a soldier—his inspiration, family, romance and ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, it’s written by Adivi Sesh, who also steps into protagonist’s shoes. The film builds up Major Sandeep’s character—his childhood, bravery, determination and most of all the inherent desire to protect. Family bonds—an indulgent mother, seemingly tough father, sister who is there for you unconditionally are the major highlight of the first half. And it builds romance. The days when letters of love were the sole communication, joined by era of pagers and rare phone calls.

When Navy rejects him, Sandy joins the Army. What goes into the making of an Indian Army officer reflects through the training days. Sandeep is an ideal cadet, inspiring his batch and rightfully become the training officer at the elite para commando unit National Security Guard (NSG). Love blossoms into marriage, and then the ups and downs due to ‘duty over relation’, the story reaches the fateful 26/11 and Taj Mahal Hotel Palace. The beauty of the film lies in how it steadily builds the characters and their bond.

After the interval, the scene moves to the site of the siege. In the next few minutes, the makers want you to suspend belief and enjoy the immaculately choreographed action sequences. While Major Sandeep is larger-than-life (and too pretty), his swift moves through the shower of bullets and fire make for some splendid shots. The role of media comes under scanner as one gets the glimpse of Headley, Kasab, Leopold Cafe, a blind man and his service dog. And, honestly, Sashi loses his majorly invested audience as major goes without a helmet while his team is well clad for the operation!

Thankfully, the film comes back on track soon enough as the scene moves post martyrdom, back to the beauty of bonds and how they are the mainstay of life. A few tracks are built in so well, as is Pramoda Reddy’s (Sobhita Dhulipala) character. It is sure a patriotic film within which unity in diversity is subtly built in.

Veterans Prakash Raj and Revathi shine as the Major’s parents, reflecting the concerns, insecurity and pride. If Adivi rules the screen as Major, as a writer too he’s build up a narrative that engages and moves. Interestingly, tears trickle down at many moments. While there are no unnecessary song and dance moments, music by Sricharan Pakala is good. The film is as much an ode to Indian soldiers as to their families, who die a thousand deaths along with their daredevils who make the supreme sacrifice to protect us all.