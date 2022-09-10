 Albeit there are some cliff-hanger moments and slick action, the story of Brahmastra does not generate the requisite adrenaline rush : The Tribune India

Albeit there are some cliff-hanger moments and slick action, the story of Brahmastra does not generate the requisite adrenaline rush

Albeit there are some cliff-hanger moments and slick action, the story of Brahmastra does not generate the requisite adrenaline rush

Nonika Singh

On the face of it, Brahmastra looks like India’s answer to MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). But, is it? Well, like most superhero origin movies, our Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) too is not aware of his super-heroic prowess. What it is, those of you have seen the trailers needn’t be told. For the unversed he is agni-astra, which means he can bid fire to do his bidding. Till he discovers the full potential of his latent energies, he falls in love at first sight, takes care of a brood of orphans and has these vivid dreams bordering on phantasmagoria that lead him to real people, who like him are blessed with astras, and those out to destroy the world.

The best part of the film is it has our favourite superstar Shah Rukh Khan playing a scientist with a deep connection to Brahmastra. The King Khan, who has been missing from screen for quite some time, has not lost one bit of his swag and in a brief cameo delights us as much with his lines as his levitating action.

Can the same be said about the film? Of course, as the film opens, Ranbir’s unflappable energy matches that of his character, DJ Shiva. He lip syncs to catchy Kesariya (music by Pritam is foot-tapping) and dances as well as only he can, and Ayan lays the visual language thick and spectacular.

Indeed, both the cinematography and the VFX effects create a spectacle as befitting the texture of the film that takes us from Varanasi to Himalayas. And the colourful flavours of our land manifest in vibrant hues. A superhero film steeped in our very own cultural moorings was long overdue. But intriguing as our culture and mythology is, Ayan fails to tap into the intrigue factor or the complexity of our traditional fables and focuses more on the surface gloss.

So razzle dazzle it is further enhanced by star power of heavyweights like Amitabh Bachchan and Southern supremo Nagarjuna Akkineni. Only Bramahmansh run by Guru (Bachchan) could well be any gurukul, except the inhabitants here can swivel their arms and create weapons out of nowhere. Even some of the astras are named after our mythological figures like Nandi astra, which belongs to Anish Shetty (Nagarjuna deserved more).

Despite the obvious reference to our ‘astraverse’ and constant reminder of how light can vanquish darkness, Brahmastra and its three parts could well be a page out of Avengers and the impending doom if and when three parts come together, reminiscent of the power of Thanos’ stones.

However, were we to drop the fair/ unfair comparisons with movies from Marvel and DC Universe, we must grant it to Ayan that he keeps us engaged in the first half. The second half, despite a twist in Shiva’s parentage story, is not even half as exciting. The climax , far too drawn out and anti-climax with some mumbo jumbo about power of love conquering all, is rather disappointing. As it is by then, the fight between good and evil (Mouni Roy with her flashing red eyes seems to have been dropped straight from television sets) has gone on and on. The so called cliff-hanger moments do not bring the requisite adrenaline rush. Rather the action pre-intermission has more edge-of-the-seat thrill.

Ranbir carries his part lover-boy part ‘yodha’ part with earnestness. His chemistry with Alia Bhatt, now his real-life wife, is palpable. But what truly grabs our attention is Dev who only appears as an apparition… Who is he, what exactly is he? There are only flashes of his tantalising backstory. Well, the makers are confident enough to promise a part two, the story of Dev, and we are all ears and eyes. And that is some triumph for a trilogy whose present outing feels more like a classic case of untapped possibilities.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes interim report says car brakes were applied 5 seconds before crash

2
Nation

India declares state mourning on September 11 as mark of respect to Queen

3
Book Reviews

[Exposed] Maggie Beer Gummies Australia SCAM ALERT Weight Loss Keto Gummy Do Not Buy Before Read!

4
Trending

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral

5
Nation

T-shirt war between BJP, Congress: Does Rahul Gandhi's shirt cost Rs 41K?

6
Haryana

Modi govt has ruined farmers, Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik says in Haryana's Rohtak

7
Trending

Pitbull attack leaves 10-year-old Ghaziabad boy with over 150 stitches across face; watch video

8
Punjab

ED seizes Rs 32 lakh cash after raids on Punjab AAP MLA Gajjan Majra, others in bank fraud case

9
Nation

Demolition of Goa's Curlies restaurant, linked to Sonali Phogat's death, resumes after brief halt

10
Punjab

BJP makes former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani in-charge for Punjab, Chandigarh; Biplab Deb for Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
Haryana

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure
World

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Self-study success mantra: NEET topper
Haryana

Self-study success mantra, says NEET topper Tanishka Yadav

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Top News

7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony

7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony

Four died in Mahendragarh, three in Sonipat; CM Khattar expr...

Hoshiarpur ASI shoots self dead at police station; puts out video holding ‘Tanda SHO responsible for my death’

Hoshiarpur ASI 'shoots self dead'; puts out video saying humiliation by senior cop behind his death

Before killing himself at Hariana police station, Satish Kum...

Akali leader Avtar Singh Hit dies of cardiac arrest at his New Delhi house

Akali leader Avtar Singh Hit dies of cardiac arrest at his New Delhi house

Suffers a cardiac arrest while reading the newspaper and col...

Sikh man separated from his family during Partition meets his Pakistani Muslim sister in Kartarpur

Sikh man separated from family during Partition meets Pakistani Muslim sister in Kartarpur

Admn rejig leaves Punjab’s Nawanshahr district without even a single SDM

Admn rejig leaves Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district without a single SDM

All 3 SDMs have been transferred and there have been no repl...


Cities

View All

Police party attacked, kin help murder bid accused escape

Police party attacked, kin help murder bid accused escape

Commuters to Satguru Ram Singh Colony a disgruntled lot

40 industrialists take part in technical workshop

125th anniversary: Martyrs of Battle of Saragarhi remembered

Man arrested for illegal mining

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur MLA

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Bathinda

Chandigarh to probe 29-yr ‘monopoly’ by sole chemist at GMSH-16

Chandigarh to probe 29-year 'monopoly' by sole chemist at GMSH-16

Adhere to noise levels or face music, Chandigarh administration tells clubs, bars

18 fresh cases of coronavirus in Chandigarh

At DAV College, bouncers keep outsiders at bay

Elderly couple among 3 die in mishaps in Panchkula

Ex-Jathedar stopped from boarding Metro over kirpan

Ex-Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Kewal Singh stopped from boarding Delhi Metro over kirpan

Comedian Kunal Kamra’s Gurugram show cancelled after VHP, Bajrang Dal threaten protest

4 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Azad market

Common University Entrance Test results likely to be declared by September 15

Kejriwal meets Delhi LG Saxena, hopes ‘situation will improve’

24 injured as two buses collide

24 injured as two buses collide

Hospital turning de facto centre for abandoned

Admn rejig leaves Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district without a single SDM

5,700 farmers to get sugarcane dues soon

Admn denies reports of illegal mining at Rattewal village

Ludhiana district worst-hit as swine flu spreads tentacles

Ludhiana district worst-hit as swine flu spreads tentacles

3 killed in car accident near Ladhowal

State Vigilance Bureau books 2ASIs, Home Guard for taking bribe

AAP alleges corruption in National Highway-95 beautification work

Simarjit Singh Bains denied bail in rape case

Admn razes 6 illegal shops, ruffles political feathers

Admn razes 6 illegal shops, ruffles political feathers

Dengue cases mount to 40 in district

Shut units making single-use plastic items, demands NGO

Punjabi varsity starts USIC web portal

Prime properties under Vigilance scanner