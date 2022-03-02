Net, flicks & more

As the series The Fame Game throws light on the cine-world, with Madhuri Dixit at the helm, one realises that fame is a flippant lover

As the series The Fame Game throws light on the cine-world, with Madhuri Dixit at the helm, one realises that fame is a flippant lover

The Fame Game

Nonika Singh

The grime behind the glamour, the innards of the entertainment industry that looks picture perfect from the outside often give wind to many theories of conjecture and conspiracy. The Fame Game, a Dharmatic Production, written by Sri Rao, looks at the vicissitudes that mark the film industry aka Bollywood and the price the flip side of fame extracts. But it does not conduct a post-mortem of the industry. There are no kiss and tell tales, no skeletons tumbling out of the closet. Presented as a thriller, what works better than the expose part is the excitement the eight-episode series generates.

As the promos have already told you, it’s about a missing superstar Anamika Anand (Madhuri Dixit). Bit by bit as the series digs into her disappearance, the mystery builds up and the mystique around her persona is both created and unpeeled.

It helps immensely that Madhuri Dixit plays an ageing superstar. If she hasn’t lost any of her charm, her talent is still tops and we see a mature performance. In her fictional avatar too she is a queen bee and a natural, who floors us with her thousand-watt smile. Sure a scene or two like the song ‘Dupatta Mera’ has been especially mounted to pander to her star status. Glamour abounds and a shout out to her costume designer for adding both allure and grace to her character. Trying to find a balance between her two different selves, one holding on to stardom by the teeth and the other her family duties, Madhuri is a perfect fit. While a greedy spouse (Sanjay Kapoor) and overweening mother (Suhasini Mulay) follow the stereotypical template, it’s the portrayal of her children that prevents the family picture from becoming a stock image. Both young actors get enough screen time. Lakshvir Singh Saran shines as Avinash. Muskkan Jaferi as Amara slowly finds her feet in sync with the graph of her character. The insecurities of the daughter Amara, the frailties of the son Avinash appear relatable in this world, where flight of fancy can make even your frenzied fans inhabit a fantasy world.

Real and reel jostle here and there are fleeting shades of the actual tinsel-town, but nothing you could pinpoint directly, except may be at a surface level. Like the SRK kind of moment as Manish Khanna (Manav Kaul) waves from the rooftop of his bungalow. Nevertheless, the series does throw light on India’s prime-time obsession—the cine-world. What cinema and hence superstars mean to the world, seeking an escape from their dull reality, too is reflected upon. So much so that even Bollywood-hater, ACP played rather stoically even if a trifle stiffly by Rajshri Deshpande turns around to see stars as human beings and not mere attention-seekers. Indeed, there are many shadows hovering around the spotlight, which the stars are not willing to forsake.

What sustains your interest more than the star gaze is —who has kidnapped Anamika? The possible suspects are far too many. Besides the immediate family there is a crazy admirer (Gagan Arora), an ex-flame superstar Manish Khanna. Manav Kaul as Manish is in fine form as always. Director Bejoy Nambiar, who delighted us with Wazir, once again lays down many cues and clues, heightens the suspense element and finally flips the climax with an unexpected twist. There is a zing in the final episode and compensates for any flaccid notes the series may have touched in between. Production values as befitting a Karan Johar production and the story of superstars are top notch, and there is enough razzle dazzle. As expected same-sex relationships are handled with sensitivity. And acuity does define the series that makes us see the downside of fame without indulging in any name game. Streaming on Netflix, worth your time, whether you are or not a Madhuri fan. Of course, if you are an aficionado, The Fame Game will once again remind you of her tremendous screen presence.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post

2
Nation

Indian student killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv

3
Trending

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions

4
Diaspora

Microsoft says CEO Satya Nadella's 26-year-old son passes away

5
Trending

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video

6
Punjab

PM sends birthday greetings to Punjab CM Channi, ahead of Gandhis

7
Nation

'Kacha Badam' singer Bhuban meets with an accident while trying to drive his new car in his village

8
Nation

PM asks IAF to join evacuation from Ukraine, several C-17 aircraft to be deployed

9
Business

Ilker Ayci turns down Tata's offer of being CEO, MD of Air India

10
Nation

Indian embassy did not reach out to students stuck in Kharkiv, alleges father of Karnataka boy killed in shelling

Don't Miss

View All
Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students
Punjab

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’
Sports

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’

Salman Khan fails to recreate his own dance step with Pooja Hedge; Netizens disappointed
Entertainment

Salman Khan fails to recreate his own dance step with Pooja Hedge; Netizens disappointed

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions
Trending

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video
Trending

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates
Nation

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post
Entertainment

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post

In a first, Hamirpur farmer grows saffron
Himachal

In a first, Hamirpur farmer grows saffron

Top Stories

Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address

Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address

Says the United States is ready to tackle the challenge pose...

First IAF flight for Ukraine evacuation takes off today

First IAF flight for Ukraine evacuation takes off today

IAF's C-17 aircraft can ferry over 400 individuals in one so...

Karnataka student killed in Kharkiv

Karnataka student killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Ensure safe passage, India tells Russia, Ukraine envoys | 26...

Kin: Naveen was killed when he stepped out to fetch food

Kin: Naveen was killed when he stepped out to fetch food

Concerned parents want Modi to broker a ceasefire

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Missile hits area 5 minutes after they cross it

Cities

View All

‘Good luck’ councillors, says Rintu after resuming work

'Good luck' councillors, says Rintu after resuming work

DRI seizes 9.2-kg gold worth Rs4 cr from airport

Verka CHC staff sans salary for 3 months

Robbers target medical store, decamp with Rs12,000 cash

Candidates make last-ditch effort to increase votes

It’s do-or-die for students now

It's do-or-die for Indian students stuck in Ukraine now

Indian students stranded in Ukraine face 'racial abuse'

PRTC nets Rs 50 crore monthly revenue

Resume work under MGNREGA: Workers

Regulate fee to stop students’ exodus, says medical fraternity

Chandigarh blackout had 40 lives at stake in GMCH-32: Probe

Chandigarh blackout had 40 lives at stake in GMCH-32: Probe

Zirakpur underpass snarls: Alternative routes available, but of little help to motorists

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Chandigarh cops visit kin of stranded students

Expect light rain today, tomorrow in Chandigarh

3rd wave witnessed fewer post-Covid complications

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Delhi Riots: High Court notice to leaders on plea for hate speech FIRs

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumes as DDMA lifts Covid curbs

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Ukraine Crisis: Jalandhar district administration officials visit distressed families

Many Indian students take train out of Ukraine's Kharkiv, made to give up seats for locals

Ukraine crisis hits Jalandhar exporters hard

After days of ordeal, 2 Kapurthala lads cross Ukraine border

List of 38 students of district stranded in Ukraine sent to Union Government

List of 38 students of district stranded in Ukraine sent to Union Government

Families pray for safe return of their children

Gang of vehicle thieves busted, two held

Polling staff await election duty allowance

5 smugglers nabbed, heroin recovered

Patiala: Man dies, 4 hurt as car rams into truck

Patiala: Man dies, 4 hurt as car rams into truck

Patiala: Ex-BDPO, assistant engineer suspended

Pulse Polio drive: 1.89L children given drops in Patiala district