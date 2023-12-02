 Bahadur bid to measure up to Sam : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Bahadur bid to measure up to Sam

Bahadur bid to measure up to Sam

Vicky Kaushal captures Sam Manekshaw’s energy and plays the gentleman officer with conviction.



Nonika Singh

‘Poochega itihas kabhi kya banda hai yeh/Rab ka banda hai yeh.’

Though the Shankar Mahadevan song plays out close to the end, the prime purpose of ‘Sam Bahadur’ is exactly to remind us: here lived a man who deserves our attention and respect. Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, India’s first Field Marshal, needs no introduction. Or perhaps he does. For isn’t our knowledge of him limited to a few one-liners and his remarkable role in the 1971 India-Pakistan war, which led to the birth of Bangladesh? Whether Meghna Gulzar’s directorial fills all the missing gaps to create a whole or, for that matter, can any film achieve that feat, is always a ticklish point.

But Sam Manekshaw certainly comes alive in Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal of the Army officer who was a heady mix of bravado, chutzpah, self-confidence, discipline, bravery and more. ‘Sweetheart’ and ‘Sweetie’, he calls one and all, and he himself emerges as a darling. Loved by his seniors, here was an officer who had a personal equation with the Prime Ministers of the country, especially Indira Gandhi, whose influence in policymaking began before she assumed India’s highest political office.

One finds Meghna’s canvas rather ambitious. Dovetailing 40 years of Manekshaw’s life and career in a span of 2 hours and 30 minutes can’t be easy. And often this uneasiness shows on screen as things gallop from one timeline to another. Compressing several political events that coincided with his illustrious life calls for ingenuity and had Meghna focused on the most significant chapter of the Army Chief’s life, the 1971 war, perhaps the film would have been more pointed and impactful. Instead, following a linear approach, she does a complete arc and takes us from one event to another — right from the British-ruled India when both Manekshaw and Yahya Khan were soldiers in the British army.

His friendship with Yahya (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub) seems interesting to begin with, but as the country is divided and both choose different nations, we neither see the complexity nor the conflict in their bonding. Indeed, the depth that the ‘Talvar’ director is capable of is only fleeting in this biopic, which is more invested in chronicling a life, ‘larger than life’ for sure, rather than making us muse and meditate. Besides, she who gave us this very human Pakistani army family in ‘Raazi’ chooses to paint them in despotic shades this time. Perhaps, the idea is to lend moral superiority to the film’s and India’s hero — reason enough to watch the film.

Needless to say that while the tone of her film towards her subject is respectful, she does not unnecessarily glorify him. The interesting anecdotes, which defined the integrity of Manekshaw, are now recorded for posterity visually. With Vicky playing the titular part, you see Manekshaw in his gait, his posture, his manner of speaking and more. Though it takes a while to adapt to Vicky playing Manekshaw, you soon forget the anomaly that arises from their differing personalities. Vicky captures Manekshaw’s energy and is so adeptly comfortable in this acquired persona that he soon becomes one with him and plays the gentleman officer with conviction and ease. Sanya Malhotra as his wife Silloo Manekshaw looks fetching and is both the supporting wife and a woman with a mind of her own.

Fatima Sana Shaikh’s part is more challenging though. Fitting into the shoes of India’s most charismatic Prime Minister can only be fraught with risks. Who can match Mrs Gandhi’s charm? Nevertheless, Fatima comes across as a self-assured leader with some moments of vulnerabilities. The supporting cast, including Neeraj Kabi as Jawaharlal Nehru, Edward Sonnenblick as Lord Mountbatten and Govind Namdev as Sardar Patel, doesn’t get to do much. Mohd Zeeshan Ayub as Yahya impresses, especially in the heartfelt speech he delivers in the initial hour, but is bogged down by prosthetics in the later part of the film.

The film, however, is buoyed up and up by its lead actor who, despite the exaggerated mannerisms, lends an unqualified air of dignity to his exalted character. The writing could have been sharper, but is well-researched and nearly factual. Production design, war scenes and much else appear authentic.

Meghna uses archival footage judiciously to drive home her measure of the man, the likes of whom she believes they make no more. Films like these are rare, too, if not an outright gem. And Meghna makes you walk out with a smile on your lips as you mentally salute the man whom her dad Gulzar’s lyrics sum up aptly: ‘Vardi mein watan see gaya.’


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Centre defends MHA's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction in Punjab to 50 km

2
Punjab

Punjab farmers reject Rs 11 sugarcane SAP hike hours after CM Bhagwant Mann calls it a 'shagun'

3
India

'Absolutely inhumane and unconscionable': Indian student beaten, forced into labour for months in US

4
Punjab

Court summons Bikram Majithia's MLA wife Ganieve Majithia

5
Himachal

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh takes over as GOC-in-C, Army Training Command

6
India

48 schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threat; students, staff evacuated

7
Sports

No electricity at stadium in Raipur hosting India vs Australia T20 today; bill of Rs 3.16 crore not paid

8
India

RAW faces West hostility as US bats for stronger ties

9
Entertainment

Sunny Deol's heartfelt applause: 'My little brother Bobby shakes the world' in 'Animal'

10
Sports

Mitchell Marsh breaks his silence over 'controversial' act of resting feet on World Cup trophy

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

US senators ask Biden to impose China travel ban after respiratory illness cases

US senators ask Biden to impose China travel ban after respiratory illness cases

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...

Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit

Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit

The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...

Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura

Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura

Tripura has reported a total of 5,269 cases of HIV/AIDS, wit...

RAW faces West hostility as US bats for stronger ties

RAW faces West hostility as US bats for stronger ties


Cities

View All

Three suspects arrested for murder bid in Ranjit Avenue

Amritsar: Three suspects arrested for murder bid in Ranjit Avenue

Two nabbed with 210-gm heroin

Arvind Kejriwal's Punjab visit today, farm unions not on same page over blockades

Another recovery agent robbed of Rs 1.25 lakh

Protest over contaminated water supply, choked sewer

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Poor drainage bane of Zirakpur

Poor drainage bane of Zirakpur

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation in dock for flooding of High Court premises

High Court: Human nature’s rebellion against graft sparks hope

Military Literature Festival: Spreading awareness on national security

1,260 vehicles scrapped at Chandigarh's Industrial Area centre in 7 months

Delhi continues to reel under pollution, AQI recorded at 372

Delhi continues to reel under pollution, AQI recorded at 372

Delhi L-G gives nod to 83 more establishments to operate 24x7

Principal Secy pulled up over poor state of roads

Atishi writes to Centre flagging 'irregularities' in 12 DU colleges

'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' campaign begins

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Ahead of Jalandhar MC elections, 3 AAP leaders get new responsibilities

'Our Iraqi employer stripped us, kept us locked in washrooms'

Voter registration camps across Jalandhar district from today

Akalis urge Governor to recommend CBI probe into Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara attack

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Play proactive role in war against AIDS: Health Minister to youth

Dengue stings 9 more

Always try to act strict against criminals: CP

Gangster Sanjeev received six gunshots, Gopi 2, says autopsy

2 student factions of Punjabi varsity again at loggerheads

Patiala: 2 student factions of Punjabi University again at loggerheads

Prisoners to run fuel station in Patiala

Samana to get new bus terminus soon

Three nabbed for theft, over 1kg gold, 1kg silver recovered

PSMSU protest enters 25th day