 Bheed, a film on mass migrant movement through the pandemic, starkly presents our country’s caste, class, economic and religious divide : The Tribune India

Bheed, a film on mass migrant movement through the pandemic, starkly presents our country’s caste, class, economic and religious divide

Bheed, a film on mass migrant movement through the pandemic, starkly presents our country’s caste, class, economic and religious divide

Bheed



Mona

A motherless girl sick of washing utensils in the city is paddling her way home with her drunkard father; a night watchman has his entire clan pushed inside a chartered bus; a separated mother desperately tryies to reach her daughter in the hostel before her husband does...Are just three stories that form a part of Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed.

The ace director, who has issue-based films Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad, to his credit, revisits mass migrant movement three years after the first pandemic lockdown. The film follows a cop, Surya Kumar Singh Tikas (Rajkummar Rao), who is made in-charge of the check-post set outside Tejpur to stop migrants from entering their state. A victim of casteism, despite his uniform and an upper class girlfriend, he is yet to come to terms that he is the authority in such unprecedented times of crisis. Surya comes face-to-face with the desperate bheed that gathers on the check-post. If law and order is one aspect, arrangements for healthcare, food and water also need be done, but everyone is as clueless as him.

Anubhav Sinha presents a microcosm of our colourful country in black and white. It highlights the caste, class, economic and religious divide. ‘Check post se peeche tak bahut saare Singh hain, aur bahut Shukla, Trivedi hai, aur sabka kanoon same hai, says Surya. Powerful performances are the strength of this narrative, which is just under two hours. Bheed is full of characters, each representing their reality. Pankaj Kapur, as watchman Trivedi, in his earnest effort to take his entire clan home safely, is ready to use saam, daam, dand, bhed. His inventiveness to get through the circumstances, pain at not being about to provide small children food and the bewilderment at the treatment he receives from police at the end, Bheed is yet another example of his stellar craft.

Rajkummar Rao’s acting prowess is pretty established; he does a befitting job as the vulnerable hero amidst a crisis. Bhumi Pednekar, as a frontline doctor, dealing with chaos does a fair job. She stands by her man, supporting him through the change and portrays a strong character. Kritika Kamra as an earnest journalist, Dia Mirza as a distressed mother in a hurry to reach her daughter, Ashutosh Rana as an officer caught in caste politics to Aditya Srivastava, as a corrupt cop, Ram Singh, lend able support.

Doing the film in black and white was a bold decision and it pays; it displays the pain of the mass movement effectively. Sound design by Mangesh Dhakde is brilliant and cinematography by Soumik Mukherjee fair. It’s the crisp dialogues that win you over. Anurag Saikia’s song Herail Ba carries the sentiment powerfully. The film that opens with a migrant labour family being crushed on train tracks isn’t all dark though.

What doesn’t work, however, is the fact that multiple strands have not been closed. While one is glad that the young girl has found direction to take her father home, and one is hopeful that she does, what happens to others is left open. Also, the film lacks cohesiveness; one cannot tell if just like the trailer some parts were removed from the film, which give it a certain incompleteness. The films asks real questions, but struggles to move you deeply despite a grave subject and powerful performances.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal Singh suspected to have left for Delhi: Police sources

2
Ludhiana

Khanna police release incriminating videos seized from Gorkha Baba’s mobile, Amritpal’s aides seen training with weapons

3
Punjab

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal sighted at Delhi’s ISBT: Sources

4
Haryana

Haryana police on alert after Amritpal Singh's last location is traced to Kurukshetra

5
Nation

Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Lok Sabha MP; Congress vows to fight legally, politically

6
Punjab

Drug smuggler hires men to kill wife in Punjab's Moga

7
Punjab

3 teachers, driver killed, 10 teachers injured as MUV collides with bus in Punjab's Ferozepur

8
Nation

Mere membership of an unlawful association sufficient to constitute offence under UAPA, rules Supreme Court

9
Punjab

Law and order in control, won’t let Punjab become Afghanistan: Bhagwant Mann

10
Haryana

Amritpal escape: Haryana minister Anil Vij says Punjab not serious about catching Khalistan sympathiser

Don't Miss

View All
G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna
Chandigarh

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna Lake

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala
Punjab Martyrs’ Day

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story
Trending

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says ‘praying for your speedy recovery’
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says 'praying for your speedy recovery'

Amritpal Singh’s wife, UK-based NRI, Here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar
Diaspora

Amritpal's wife is a UK-based NRI; here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar

Top News

Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India

Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India

After a wait of over two years, India will have a full-fledg...

Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP, can’t contest next 2 Lok Sabha polls if conviction not stayed

Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP, can't contest next 2 Lok Sabha polls if conviction not stayed

Paid price for raising Adani issue: Congress | ‘Anti-OBC, fe...

Ordinance Rahul Gandhi trashed in 2013 could have saved him

Ordinance Rahul Gandhi trashed in 2013 could have saved him

Congress unveils first Karnataka candidate list; fields Siddaramaiah from Varuna, Shivakumar from Kanakapura

Congress unveils first Karnataka candidate list; fields Siddaramaiah from Varuna, Shivakumar from Kanakapura

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge w...

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification goes against basic tenets of Constitution, says Sharad Pawar

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification goes against basic tenets of Constitution, says Sharad Pawar

Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in K...


Cities

View All

G20 ends in city, encroachments return

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

17 chowkis merged into police stations

95% work on rly crossing No. 22 ROB done: Nijjar

Medical, blood donation camps mark Martyrs’ Day

Tribal youth made aware of significance of Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Admn takes over 351-acre shamlat land in 17 villages

Admn takes over 351-acre shamlat land in 17 villages

Mohali MC clears Rs 190-cr budget with no new taxes

IT Dept overpaid SPIC Rs 1.62 cr in 2015; recover amount: Audit

Mercury dips amid showers in city

PGI’s Urology Dept gets nod for cadaver kidney transplant

Delhi Police lodge FIR under UAPA over violence at Indian Mission in UK

Delhi Police lodge FIR under UAPA over violence at Indian Mission in UK

Amritpal Singh suspected to have left for Delhi: Police sources

Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of Manish Sisodia in CBI’s excise policy case

Poster war: Kejriwal targets Modi

Visa applications from Delhi reach 80% of pre-Covid levels

AAP’s power show at Dera Ballan today

AAP’s power show at Dera Ballan today

Days after audio clip fiasco, AAP leader Rajiv Bhagat joins BJP

Recruit more safai karamcharis: Unions to Jalandhar MC Commissioner

Despite CMO’s directive, panchayat fails to get lease money

Deposit property tax by March 31, Phagwara MC urges residents

Khanna police release incriminating videos seized from Gorkha Baba's mobile

Khanna police release incriminating videos seized from Gorkha Baba’s mobile, Amritpal’s aides seen training with weapons

Mayor holds all-party meet to discuss Budget agenda

Couple booked in Rs 8.5-L fraud case after two years

3 get life term in murder case

Two of mobile phone thieves’ gang nabbed

Rain flattens wheat crop, farmers on edge

Rain flattens wheat crop, farmers on edge

Pbi varsity students, staff stage protest at constituent colleges

Two arrested with stolen motorcycle

5 cellphones seized from jail

1,129 students get degrees