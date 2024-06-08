 Black it out : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Black it out

Black it out

Massey plays a crime reporter, who specialises in sting operations.



Sheetal

There’s a reason certain films don’t make it to theatres and end up premiering on OTT. ‘Blackout’ falls in the same category.

Perhaps director Devang Bhavsar overestimated himself while developing his story into screenplay. The Dalal brothers, Hussain and Abbas, have tried to keep the dialogues interesting and these go beyond the script and also give some real punches, like calling lead actor Vikrant Massey a ‘one-take actor’.

Speaking of the talented actor, whom we have all hailed ever since the release of ‘12th Fail’, and Anant Vijay Joshi (also seen in ‘12th Fail’), both of whom are seen in ‘Blackout’, too, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that they have actually failed here. It’s hard for a viewer to see them in a below-average script after a better written and executed project.

Among the star cast, only Sunil Grover has a well-etched-out character of a ‘drunkard beggar who has a thing for poetry’. He has also been given an interesting backstory and, to our surprise, as the film leaves room for a sequel, Grrover and Massey could be the two characters to carry it forward. For the story of a night, there are too many unnecessary characters and subplots that make you lose interest.

Driving inspiration from the Shakespearean method of employing fools as characters, here we have Thik and Thak, who are wannabe TikTok influencers and small-time thieves. Played by Karan Sudhakar Sonawane and Saurabh Dilip Ghadge, respectively, the actors manage to evoke some magic laughter moments. Actors Jisshu Sengupta and Mouni Roy seem totally wasted.

Another subplot that draws attention involves crime reporter Lenny D’Souza (Massey), specialising in sting operations, and one of his media trial victims, ex-MLA Anita Naik, played by Chhaya Kadam. Chhaya, who recently made headlines for being part of the Cannes-winning ‘All We Imagine As Light’, leaves an impact in her limited role in the film. Music by Vishal Mishra complements the plot, especially in the first 15 minutes where we get to hear two songs.

The film is not worth your time and energy and, of late, some OTT platforms have become the dumping ground of films that would otherwise tank at the box office.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh TRIBUNE EXCLUSIVE

CISF top official calls Kangana ‘slapgate’ emotional outburst by constable Kulwinder Kaur, says she’s apologetic now

2
Trending

Video: Irritated Kangana Ranaut gets into spat with reporters as she gets mobbed by them outside Parliament

3
Chandigarh

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Mohali police book CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

4
Punjab

Kangana Ranaut ‘slap’ incident: Farmer unions rally behind CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

5
Punjab

Cop slapped Kangana Ranaut in rush of blood, says CISF

6
Punjab

Former Punjab DIG, DSP convicted in 1993 fake encounter case

7
Punjab

Punjab Police ex-DIG gets 7-year jail for 1993 fake encounter

8
India

The Tribune Analysis: Maharashtra—Will BJP be able to damage control before Assembly polls?

9
India

From ‘right leader at right time’ to ‘fevicol ka jod’, this is what allies said while backing Modi as PM

10
Punjab

Tarn Taran fake encounter: Former SHO sentenced to life imprisonment for staged killing 31 years ago

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

Leaders of Bangladesh and Seychelles to arrive today; ones o...

Congress leaders begin deliberations on Lok Sabha poll results at CWC meet

Congress leaders begin deliberations on Lok Sabha poll results at CWC meet

The issue whether Rahul Gandhi should take over as leader of...

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

Officials say preliminary investigation suggest that the bla...

Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88

Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88

Condolences pour in; Telangana government to conduct Rao’s l...

Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba

Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the man was apparently sho...


Cities

View All

Students, parents raise concerns over ‘anomalies’ in NEET UG results

Students, parents raise concerns over ‘anomalies’ in NEET UG results

Over a decade after AIT auctioned plots, dream house eludes allottees

Man gets life sentence for son’s murder

Drugs seized in 62 cases destroyed at paper mill

Jail inmate injured in clash with prisoners

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Legacy waste processing to be over by Dec-end: UT

Legacy waste processing to be over by Dec-end: Chandigarh Administration

Chandigarh: CAG flags irregularities in upkeep of firearms

Power tariff hike unfair, make 300 units free: Manish Tewari to JERC

Sippy Murder Case: Kalyani Singh provided with statements of 53 witnesses

Panchkula man loses Rs 1.61 cr in cyberfraud

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

Post LS rout, INDIA bloc partners to go it alone in Assembly polls

Absconding since 2016, Malda quack held in Delhi

Exhibition to celebrate Shivaji opens in Capital

Patkar’s sentence in defamation case on July 1

Residents of Kot Sadik block road over lack of water supply

Residents of Kot Sadik block road over lack of water supply

At Kulwinder’s Kapurthala house, kin seek proper inquiry

As MP, Kangana should think before she speaks, says Mahila Kisan Union

Planning Board chief demands inquiry into misuse of funds

At Kulwinder’s Kapurthala house, kin seek proper inquiry

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along national highways in city

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along national highways in city

Bike, car catch fire after collision, father-son duo seriously hurt

Rain brings relief from scorching heat in city

At poll seizures worth Rs 37 crore, district seventh highest in state

Woman duped of Rs 57L by miscreants

Storm claims second life within 2 days in Patiala

Storm claims second life within 2 days in Patiala

Pensioners’ body urges state government to concede to its demands

Man held for abusing staff at Khamano Civil Hospital