Breezy family drama

Sheetal

‘Friday Night Plan’ is about sibling revelry at its best. The audience will relate to every character.

Siddharth (Babil Khan) is an uptight elder brother who is happy being a loner. His younger brother Adi (Amrith Jayan) is poles apart in nature as well as his outlook towards life. Sid’s life changes dramatically after scoring a winning goal in a football match with the rival school. From being a nobody, he becomes the most popular boy in the school. That gives him a chance to attend a Friday Night party. Thus begins the adventure for Sid and Adi that the cool kids call FNP — Friday Night Plan.

The writers have done a fine job. The storytelling is not clichéd and Juhi Chawla excels in a special appearance as mother to Babil and Amrith. The late Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil has done justice to his legacy, with Amrith giving him a tough competition. The chemistry between them makes them look like real-life brothers.

The song ‘Bahaane’ by Rahul Pais sets the vibe from the opening scene.

Another sibling pair, Natasha (Medha Rana) and Nitya (Aadhya Anand), provides the romantic angle.

The wholesome family entertainer is quite sanskari and rides high on pure sibling emotions and teenage friendships. There are no kissing scenes or negative characters.

‘Friday Night Plan’ treads a fine line between a high school drama and a rom-com. In times when even school classrooms have become murder spots and adventure zones, a light-hearted watch like ‘Friday Night Plan’ is a breath of fresh air.