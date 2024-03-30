 ‘Crew’ stands out, film not so much : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

‘Crew’ stands out, film not so much

‘Crew’ stands out, film not so much

‘Crew’ promises to take you on an entertaining, fun-filled journey, but do keep in mind, it may fall short of expectations.



Sheetal

‘Respond with a smile at all costs’ seems to be the most important lesson instilled in flight attendants. As the leading ladies — Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon — take up the role of air-hostesses, a smile or two is a constant for viewers throughout the two-hour screening. That can count for a big plus for a film that is otherwise a bumpy ride despite the smooth take-off

Writers Nidhi Mishra and Mehul Suri, the lucky mascots of producers Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s earlier outing ‘Veere Di Wedding’, which was also a female-lead project, have once again made it more about ‘why should boys have all the fun’. So, this time, the women gang adopts the smuggling route, only to discover that they were misled, but still manage to have the last laugh.

For ‘Lootcase’ director Rajesh A Krishnan, ‘Crew’ is a big leap for a second film. The lead actor in his previous outing, Kunal Kemmu, had his directorial debut last week, adding a refreshing touch to the comedy genre. ‘Crew’ also offers a unique story and is backed by star power. However, it misses out on being a cracking commercial film.

While the star cast aces in delivering a fun-filled entertainer that keeps you hooked, the landing is bumpy. The script tries to bring in the emotional angle as well, but the lack of intensity is off-putting.

Tabu as senior air-hostess Geeta Sethi (Sethi Ma’am) gives a convincing performance as an impatient and terrified senior employee, who is also a miser, trying to survive in the tough times as the airlines (Kohinoor) she works for is going bankrupt. Jasmine (Kareena Kapoor Khan) adds the jazz as a ‘panchvi-fail’ who is materialistic and brand-conscious.

As for the less experienced Kriti Sanon, both in real and reel life, she holds her ground and gets the best background story. Her role as Divya, bearing the pressure of being an over-achiever elder daughter and creating a web of lies to maintain that image in front of her parents, is a relatable character arc.

The producers and writers seem to have stuck their neck out in calling out ‘Bad Boy Billionaire’ Vijay Mallya, defunct Kingfisher Airlines’ owner who is accused of committing fraud and money laundering. By introducing Kohinoor Airlines’ owner as Vijay Walia, ‘Crew’ brings alive the trials and tribulations for the hundreds of employees who did not get their salaries and lost their jobs. Saswata Chatterjee as Vijay in his branded costumes and long robes and coats definitely looks the part.

Indeed, ‘teen chintiyan hathi pe bhari’ (three ants taking down an elephant) is the crux of the movie. Though Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma have limited scenes, they have the ladies’ back.

In the dialogue department, the repetitive killer punches come across as avoidable spoilers. Trust Tabu though to pull it off despite the impediments. The fight scene between Jasmine and Divya in the car, where Sethi Ma’am tells them to get out instead of ending the fight, is what Tabu has been cast for.

There are renditions of old songs — ‘Sona kitna sona hai’, ‘Choli ke peeche kya hai’ and ‘Ghagra’. These do compliment the storytelling, never mind the controversies. On whether these songs were crying for a reprised version, we will leave it for another day.

There are plenty of one-liners in the film which will make for befitting memes and references in daily conversations.

‘Crew’ promises to take you on an entertaining, fun-filled journey, but do keep in mind, it may fall short of expectations.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kareena Kapoor #Kareena Kapoor Khan #Kriti Sanon


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Woman suffers kidney damage after hair-straightening session

2
India

'When government changes...': Rahul Gandhi after Rs 1,800 crore fresh I-T notice to Congress

3
Himachal

‘Don't think Kangana Ranaut is a heroine, I am your sister, daughter’: Watch Mandi BJP candidate’s reply to Congress for 'comparing her to actor MP Sunny Deol'

4
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal's wife launches WhatsApp campaign to garner support for AAP leader

5
India

UP court orders judicial probe into gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s death, seeks report in a month

6
Uttar Pradesh

‘Heart attack or poisoning’: The life and times of Mukhtar Ansari—crime and politics

7
India

Cash-strapped Congress gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,800 crore

8
India

‘Brahma muhurta bathing and more’; PM Modi shares energy secrets with Bill Gates

9
Trending

Pizza delivery agent in Canada faces racist abuse on video

10
Himachal

CBI files chargesheet against 20 institutes, 105 individuals in Himachal Pradesh multi-crore scholarship scam

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

High alert in UP's Ghazipur ahead of Mukhtar Ansari's burial

Mukhtar Ansari buried next to mother; high security at gangster-politician's Ghazipur residence as supporters break barricades

The ambulance carrying the body was accompanied by police ve...

Absconding ‘lady don’ Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, miss her gangster-politician husband’s funeral

Absconding ‘lady don’ Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, miss her gangster-politician husband’s funeral

Cops were deployed in plain clothes to keep a close watch, i...

India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...

Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case

Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case

Kailash Gahlot has been asked to appear for questioning in t...

Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab, Haryana

Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab; damage wheat crop in several districts

Meanwhile, the weather office has forecast thunderstorm and ...


Cities

View All

STF busts interstate intoxicant smuggling racket, 5 arrested

Amritsar: STF busts interstate intoxicant smuggling racket, 5 arrested

Amritsar: Youth beaten to death, 5 held

Three loot retd JE of Rs 4 lakh in Amritsar

Come out & exercise franchise, Tarn Taran adminstration exhorts voters

Sale of bottled water in Golden Temple complex raises queries

Free water on hold as MC set to hike tariff by 5% from April 1

Free water on hold as Chandigarh MC set to hike tariff by 5% from April 1

Chandigarh: ED attaches flat worth Rs 86 lakh in money-laundering case

Thieves target EV charging station in Chandigarh

Violation of Excise Policy to invite strict action, warns Chandigarh DC

Registration for 12 swimming pools in Chandigarh to begin from April 1

Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case

Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case

AAP exhorts public to join INDIA bloc rally tomorrow

Arvind Kejriwal’s wife launches WhatsApp drive to garner support for AAP chief

ED wants AAP’s poll strategy details from CM’s phone: Atishi

State BJP opens dedicated election office, vows to ensure PM’s victory

With 2 days left, Jalandhar MC wing still short of property tax target

With 2 days left, Jalandhar MC wing still short of property tax target

Security forces take out flag march in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Administration sets up permission cells

Star Air all set for its inaugural flight to Nanded from Adampur tomorrow

BJP welcomes Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural in huge roadshow at Jalandhar

Man killed by neighbours over dispute; four booked

Man killed by neighbours over dispute; four booked

Welder killed on intervention in neighbour’s fight with relative

Met Dept sounds ‘orange alert’ for district, farmers worried

Lok Sabha polls: Activists demand promoting of NOTA option

Kashmiri migrants can vote through postal ballots: DEO

Dr Sikandar Singh new district Congress Committee chief

Dr Sikandar Singh new district Congress Committee chief

147 liquor vends auctioned for Rs 261cr at Fatehgarh Sahib

Man assaults wife, caught on CCTV camera

Policeman assaults man at Sirhind; video goes viral

Fatehgarh DEO forms grievance redressal committee