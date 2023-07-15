 Cruises along, without any hiccups : The Tribune India

Cruises along, without any hiccups

Cruises along, without any hiccups

at 61, Tom Cruise retains his star charisma — A mission possible.



Nonika Singh

Even before we walk into theatres, we have read and heard about Tom Cruise’s gravity and death-defying daring, dangerous stunt, riding a motorcycle off a cliff. How the 61-year-old actor practised it to perfection before canning it, has been the talk of the town for more than a while. Of course, in the seventh outing of ‘Mission Impossible’, the jaw-dropping scene comes much later, and let you be informed, it is certainly not the only high point of the film. Rather, from scene one, we are taken in by the mission made possible. The prologue takes us underwater as a submarine explodes; in its destruction lies the secret to the impending mystery and new mission.

Enter Ethan Hunt, leader of the IMF which the fandom of the franchise knows by now is not International Monetary Fund but Impossible Mission Force. Still, the movie spells it out for us. Ethan’s mission impossible this time is to find two parts of the key which hold the key to the godless, borderless, stateless, amoral enemy, aka the Entity. Artificial Intelligence, which is grabbing all our attention, is the meta-power here which can insidiously infiltrate intelligence and military systems and create havoc. Clearly, the one who controls the Entity controls the world. But before they can get to it, the fight is for the key. One half is with Hunt’s ally Ilsa Faust (the lovely Rebecca Ferguson) which he quickly gains control of. It is in the quest for the other half that the plot thickens and action reigns and rains like never before. In Italy alone, there is an extended, more than 15-minute-long breathless car chase sequence that is a treat, even if you are no action aficionado.

Mounted on a grand scale with spectacular cinematography by Fraser Taggart, though an actioner, the film, by no stretch of imagination, is a mere collection of set action pieces. And certainly, it is far more than a sum of its dazzling stunts. Surely, action sequences, especially the train one, which also remind us of our very own SRK-starrer ‘Pathaan’, are exceptionally well executed. While we all know Hunt is going to survive all onslaughts that come his way, even landing safely on a moving train, director Christopher McQuarrie keeps our adrenaline pumping as he leads us through the blend of the predictable and the unpredictable. A melange of unbelievable the film might be, but he has all our attention.

Having co-written the screenplay, along with Erik Jendresen, the writing is undeniably clever, not cerebral though, with enough peppering of humour. Among the smart one-liners which stay with us are, “You’re playing four-dimensional chess. Chess with an algorithm.”

While Cruise does most of the heavy lifting, actresses are not just cosmetic exercises but have well fleshed out parts. Hayley Atwell as Grace, whose sleight of hand as a thief lands Hunt in more trouble than he bargains for, truly enchants. She is both impressive and beautiful and outwits Hunt more than once in an interesting game of wits. Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, a black-market arms dealer and broker, aka White Widow, also seen in ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’, might be a late entrant in the proceedings but is certainly deliciously imposing. If you remember her vivacious portrayal of Princess Margaret in Netflix drama ‘The Crown’, her White Widow act too you won’t forget in a hurry.

Hunt’s friends and partners, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn and Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, whose technical prowess saves the day for him at crucial junctures, add to the merriment. You bet the movie is loads of fun and entertainment, with little room for boredom.

Even though it is spread out rather longish — two hours and 43 minutes — the Cruise-starrer simply cruises along, without any hiccups and with no dull moments.

Though emotions and human warmth are factored in, especially in the way Rebecca’s character pans out, no time is lost in unnecessary romance.

In short, ‘Dead Reckoning’ is a ready reckoner for all franchise makers on how to keep the momentum going. Even in the seventh instalment, neither the interest nor the pace wanes. Of course, as the title suggests, the second part is very much in the reckoning and will come somewhere next year. But part one nicely ties up the threads and while we are certainly looking forward to what happens next, part one by itself is a wholesome feast that satiates your curiosity and stands on more than Cruise’s nimble running feet.

The ageing but exceptionally fit star may not look as irresistibly handsome as when the first ‘Mission Impossible’ came into being in 1996, but retains his star charisma. Whether a fan of his and of the MI action juggernaut or not, should you choose to see it? A resounding yes.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Sukhna Lake gate in Chandigarh opened for water release after it reaches danger mark; traffic advisory issued

2
Diaspora

Khalistan supporters attack Indian student with iron rods in Australia

3
Amritsar

SGPC announces launch of its YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

4
Nation

Damaged regulator makes Yamuna water in Delhi flow back towards city; red alert issued in Faridabad

5
Himachal

Travelling on Shimla-Chandigarh highway? Here is the traffic route

6
Delhi EXPLAINER

As Yamuna reclaims its land, netizens warn that a river 'neither forgets, nor forgives'

7
Punjab

Punjab to revert to old office timings of 9 am to 5 pm from Monday

8
Nation

ISRO launches India's third moon expedition with an eye on future inter-planetary missions

9
Himachal

Water level in crucial Himachal dams almost double than normal, in Punjab 64 per cent above 10-year average

10
J & K

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir

Don't Miss

View All
Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

India, France talk defence co-production

India, France talk defence co-production

Discuss cooperation in green energy; consulate to come up in...

Perfect launch, Chandrayaan-3 begins 6-week odyssey to moon

Perfect launch, Chandrayaan-3 begins 6-week odyssey to moon

Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab

Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab

Race against time: Patiala, Sangrur worst-hit; volunteers pi...

Ajit has his way, gets Finance in Maha Cabinet rejig

Ajit has his way, gets Finance in Maha Cabinet rejig

Defence cooperation with France important pillar of bilateral ties: PM

Defence cooperation with France important pillar of bilateral ties: PM


Cities

View All

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Sukhna water level rises, floodgate opened again

Bapu Dham bridge restored, commuters from Panchkula, Mani Majra breathe easy

Soon, avail PGI superspeciality services over phone

Chandigarh schoolgirls to get training in self-defence; initiative rolled out

Three boys drown, were bathing in floodwaters

Three boys drown, were bathing in floodwaters

Excise Policy Scam : SC seeks response from CBI, ED on Sisodia’s bail pleas

IGI first airport to have 4 runways

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

3rd time unlucky: Crops inundated, shops damaged in Jalandhar district

Villagers protest at bundh, want govt to understand their misery

Residents raise hue & cry over passage given to stone crushers' owners by panchayat of Rampur village

Arshdeep’s body found three days after it was swept away in floods

Floodwater recedes, city residents count losses

Floodwater recedes, city residents count losses

Dengue: Health teams spray larvicide in stagnant waters

MC launches helpline to lift carcasses

Medical waste dumped in open, one booked

Man arrested for sacrilege