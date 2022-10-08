 Despite a heavy first half, Goodbye lightens up after the intermission and leaves you with some life lessons on coping with death : The Tribune India

Despite a heavy first half, Goodbye lightens up after the intermission and leaves you with some life lessons on coping with death

Despite a heavy first half, Goodbye lightens up after the intermission and leaves you with some life lessons on coping with death

Nonika Singh

‘Jai Kal Mahakal Vikral Shambhu
Jeevan Ho Ya Mrityu Dono Hi Tum Ho’

This song by Amit Trivedi comes close to the finale, but carries the import of Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye in its lyrics by Swanand Kirkire. Life and death, two sides of the same coin, inextricably linked, for what is living will die for sure. Many a heartfelt and thoughtful film around death has been woven, in more recent times Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi and Pagglait.

Goodbye, as the title suggests, too treads similar ground. At the very onset, we learn about the death of matriarch Gayatri (Neena Gupta) of the household. As the father Harish Bhalla (Amitabh Bachchan) breaks the news to his daughter and sons, there is palpable tension and animosity. Death of a dear one can either break or cement family ties. Though we know which direction the film will take…it plays out the death rituals for little too long and the morose morbidity hangs far too heavy. Sure, interspersed with humour, the friends’ gang at the funeral does spice it up.

The film is supposedly set in Chandigarh though one doubts if it’s actually shot here. Nevertheless, the banter of the Chandigarh Bubblies’ (that is what they name their whatsapp group after Gayatri’s death) at the mourning is familiar, relatable and amusing, but can’t quite counter the tragic underpinning.

However, the film truly lightens up after intermission. Sunil Grover as the computer-savvy pandit in Haridwar not only manages to break the ice between family members, but also decodes what is science and what is faith, the line often too thin. Not that the lines he gets are totally original. But the succinct one liner jo samajh nahi aata woh zaroori nahi galat ho…does establish the tone and tenor of the film. While in the beginning, the narrative questions the ritualistic practices associated with death through the rebel daughter of the family Tara (Rashmika Mandanna) in the final take it does not debunk them either.

In fact, there are moments when both the storyline and the direction seem caught in a loop…But after the final loop when yet another son of the family makes it home, it suddenly breaks free. Life is meant to be lived and coping with the death of a family member is art of that living. The message is indeed heart-warming and you leave the auditorium with a smile, not tears. Yes, there are deliberate tear-inducing moments in the film. And not all work, especially Amitabh Bachchan’s monologue/dialogue with his dear departed wife. That is not to say Big B is not in full form. But more than playing the cantankerous father, a part which he aced in Piku, in Goodbye he comes into his own when he begins to understand his children.

Actors playing his children are on point. South superstar Rashmika Mandanna, who makes her debut in Bollywood, is earnest. Pavail Gulati as the US-based technocrat gets the entire gamut of emotions right. His reel wife, essayed by Eli AvrRam, has the necessary twang to fit in as his firang wife trying to keep up with Indian traditions. As for the focal point of the film, Gayatri, undeniably Neena Gupta breezes in like a breath of fresh air and impregnates the film’s solemnity with her radiance. Only the film does not sparkle through and thorough.

Sunil Grover, competent as ever tells us, “It is stories that live with us forever’. This slice-of-life film with sweet-salt moments, may not be that story but does offer some significant life lessons.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

2
Nation

Watch: Women pull each other’s hair, hit cop during argument over seat inside Mumbai’s local train

3
Punjab

'Deep Sidhu disliked Amritpal Singh, blocked his phone'

4
Punjab

Mohali RPG attack case solved, claims Delhi Police; 2 held

5
Punjab

Mohali RPG attack: Juvenile among 2 terror accused held by Delhi Police, was also tasked with 'eliminating' Salman Khan

6
Sports

Harbhajan Singh writes to PCA members, alleges illegal activities by office-bearers

7
Nation

Abstention from Xinjiang vote in line with practice of not voting on country-specific resolutions: MEA

8
Nation

Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan

9
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

10
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

Don't Miss

View All
Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month
Nation

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month

Top News

Creation of a weapon system branch for the officers in the IAF approved: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari

IAF creates new branch for weapon system operators

This is the first time since Independence that a new operati...

10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire

11 die, 38 injured as bus catches fire after hitting truck in Nashik

The accident takes place on Nashik-Aurangabad highway as the...

50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast

50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast

The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...

Man arrested, hunt on to identify 2 more Indian students in Surrey Strawberry Hill incident in Canada

Man arrested, hunt on for 2 Indian students in Strawberry Hill incident in Canada; one identified, people's help sought to identify the other

On September 11, a Surrey RCMP officer was surrounded by a g...

BJP fields Kuldeep Bishnoi's son for Adampur bypoll in Haryana

BJP fields Kuldeep Bishnoi's son for Adampur bypoll in Haryana

K Rajgopal Reddy fielded from Munugode


Cities

View All

Special Task Force nabs 2 with 5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Special Task Force nabs 2 with 5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Amritsar: Six-day pen-down strike of ministerial staff from October 10

Amritsar MC demolishes four illegal colonies

Stop Guru Nanak Dev University VC from holding Syndicate meet: Teachers' body to Governor

Punjab Police conduct raids at places disclosed by arms smugglers

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Nikshay Mitra Scheme: Corporates adopt over 100 TB patients

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway awaits land to take off

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

Creation of a weapon system branch for the officers in the IAF approved: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari

IAF creates new branch for weapon system operators

Despite Chandigarh report blaming drug, PGI mum on 5 deaths

Notice to Chandigarh administration on sole GMSH-16 chemist's plea

Chandigarh University video 'leak': Out on bail, Rankaj Verma claims innocence

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

ED seizes Rs 1 crore from businessman’s house in connection with Delhi Excise Policy scam

ED seizes Rs 1 crore from businessman’s house in connection with Delhi Excise Policy scam

ED raids 35 locations in Delhi excise policy scam

Hyper-local emissions behind spike in pollution on Dasehra

AIIMS scripts 2 heartening tales of organ donation in month

Tribunal to decide if PFI ban is justified

Under cops’ nose, PPR Market turning into hooliganism spot

Under cops’ nose, Jalandhar's PPR Market turning into hooliganism spot

50-year-old goes missing from Tajpur church in Jalandhar, kin lodge plaint

On way to school, Kapurthala village girl killed by trolley

46 budding entrepreneurs get loan at job fair in Hoshiarpur

3 city students selected for internship in NHRC

Of ~18L fine, only ~7,500 recovered so far in district

Stubble burning: Of Rs 18L fine, only Rs 7,500 recovered so far in district

Youth electrocuted during swing ride at Dasehra fair in Ludhiana

Woman among 4 booked for cyber fraud in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Bharat Nagar-Samrala Chowk link road commuters' nightmare

Plastic ban: NGO seeks stricter enforcement

13-year-old Patiala boy cycles over 250 kms to meet his favourite Youtuber

13-year-old Patiala boy cycles over 250km to meet his favourite Youtuber

Patiala district sees 37 dog bite cases daily

11 fresh dengue cases in Patiala district, health officials focus on breeding grounds

Patiala Civil Surgeon issues warning to latecomers

Protests hit work at Punjabi University, Patiala