 Despite the talented Jaideep Ahlawat and a star-kid, Junaid Khan, in the fray, Maharaj fails on many fronts : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Movie Review
  • Despite the talented Jaideep Ahlawat and a star-kid, Junaid Khan, in the fray, Maharaj fails on many fronts
Net, flicks & more

Despite the talented Jaideep Ahlawat and a star-kid, Junaid Khan, in the fray, Maharaj fails on many fronts

Despite the talented Jaideep Ahlawat and a star-kid, Junaid Khan, in the fray, Maharaj fails on many fronts


Vikrant Parmar

It’s a fight between good and evil — everyone knows who wins, right? In the Netflix movie Maharaj the course is the same, only the route full of potholes! But before that, why are the religious sentiments of Indians hurt so easily? Or, is it a marketing gimmick? Whatever be the case, thankfully, the Gujarat High Court set the record straight and that too fast enough for this film to see the light of day.

Based on Saurabh Shah’s book Maharaj, this 2-hour-11-minute fare from the YRF stable, fails on many fronts. Based on true events that led to the Maharaja Libel case of 1862, Maharaj opens in Vadaal, Gujarat. In a deeply religious, rather bigoted Vaishnav family, a son, Karsandas Mulji (Junaid Khan), is born, who soon questions all that does not appear right to him. Sadly, his mother passes away and he is transported to a relative’s house in Mumbai. Growing up, he becomes a social reformer and journalist who abhors ill-practices of the time — child marriage, ban on widow remarriage and untouchability. Guided by the ‘Grand Old Man of India’, Dadabhai Naoroji, and others of his ilk, he takes up cudgels against a sea of atrocities; first through the former’s newspaper, Rast Goftar, and then his own, Satyaprakash.

Situation and circumstance make Karsandas cross swords with the affluent and influential Jadunath Maharaj aka JJ (Jaideep Ahlawat), a deified figure who rules a haveli that is pious to the Vaishnav community. However, JJ sexually exploits their daughters and sisters at will, all in the name of religion, devotion and service. Well, isn’t the name JJ akin to one of the villains of Bollywood films of the 70s — remember KK, PK, DK? As if villainy needs an acronym like this. It’s jarring, informal and ultra-modern for a milieu the film is set in — JJ for a godman who calls the shots, holds sway over a multitude of blind followers!

The story reaches a crescendo as the hero takes on the villain, not with his fists but unwieldy dialogues, after Karsandas’ fiancée Kishori (Shalini Pandey) commits suicide, following a ritual called charan seva, a coinage that means sleeping with the baba, JJ, a veritable sexual predator with voyeuristic inclinations. Rest follows in the courtroom, as funnily dressed English lawyers of the time take potshots at each other. And then, good wins over evil. Recollect the first line?

Junaid Khan, son of acclaimed actor Aamir Khan, has a huge comparison to face but he fails the test and that too by some margin. Childish in his countenance as well as act, Junaid is a bit too shrill, almost eating into his dialogues in the eagerness to deliver them. As if learnt by rote, likely to be forgotten and so the hurry! Had Jaideep Ahlawat not performed way below par than he usually does, Junaid would have paled into insignificance. Thankfully, with a fixated smile and assumed persona, Jaideep allows that space to him. The women, including Viraaj (Sharvari Wagh) and Kishori, add a semblance of respect to this drab affair.

The dialogues are full of gyan, almost preachy at times —Dharam bhagwan ban ne ka madhyam nahi hai, acha insaan ban ne ka madhyam hai; Sahi aur galat ka bhed jan ne mein dharam ki nahi, buddhi ki zaroorat hoti hai; Naam se karam nahi, karam se naam banta hai’... clapping!

Weak screenplay and direction bury this story which had potential. Aha, there is a transgender servant of JJ too; it’s of course the mood of the times (read inclusivity). The background score is melodious, but can that hold it all together? Not quite!

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll: Shiromani Akali Dal announces support to BSP nominee, disowns its candidate

2
Sports India vs England

Rohit Sharma, spinners guide India to third T20 World Cup final

3
World THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW

Taliban are not terrorists, time that Russia recognises them: Zamir Kabulov

4
India

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani discharged from AIIMS

5
Haryana

Woman tourist from Haryana washed away in Parvati river near Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu

6
India

Emergency biggest, darkest chapter of direct attack on Constitution, says President Murmu in her address to both Houses of Parliament

7
India

‘Sit down’: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chides Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda on ‘Jai Samvidhan’ issue

8
Sports

Will rain affect India-England T20 World Cup semifinal; what’s the weather like in Guyana

9
India

Fadnavis-Uddhav Thackeray chance elevator encounter 'lifts' political temperature in Maharashtra

10
Delhi

AAP MPs protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest; to raise matter within INDIA bloc

Don't Miss

View All
Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Top News

6 injured, flight operations impacted as portion of roof of Terminal 1 of Delhi airport collapses

1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till 2 pm

The airport operator is looking to temporarily shift operati...

Pre-monsoon showers lash Gurugram, waterlogging reported in many parts

Pre-monsoon showers lash Gurugram, waterlogging reported in many parts

Sohna tehsil received 82 mm rain followed by Gurugram 30 mm,...

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Further investigation on

13 killed as van collides with lorry in Karnataka

13 killed as van collides with lorry in Karnataka

17 people were travelling in the van

Woman on IndiGo’s Varanasi-Mumbai flight booked for misbehaving with cabin crew

Woman on IndiGo’s Varanasi-Mumbai flight booked for misbehaving with cabin crew

Handed over to Sahar police after the flight lands at Mumbai...


Cities

View All

~3 crore dacoity: Police find clues about perpetrators

Rs 3 crore dacoity: Amritsar Police find clues about perpetrators

Yoga at Golden Temple: Withdraw FIR or face legal action, influencer Archana Makwana tells SGPC

Gurjit Singh Aujla raises Patti-Makkhu rail link with Minister for Railways

MLA Ajay Gupta meets Local Bodies Spl Secy Ajoy Sharma

26-yr-old Tarn Taran youth to be part of Olympic hockey team

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Scented foggers to rid Dadu Majra of stink

Chandigarh: Scented foggers to rid Dadu Majra of stink

Two rob Mohali jeweller of 100 gram gold, cash

Some respite in Chandigarh as mercury dips

Mixed response to Chandigarh decision on opening shops 24x7

Petty crime: Convicts can be told to do community service

6 injured, flight operations impacted as portion of roof of Terminal 1 of Delhi airport collapses

1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till 2 pm

Pre-monsoon showers lash Gurugram, waterlogging reported in many parts

Uproar in MCD House over water crisis, drain desilting

Indian Youth Congress protests over NEET exam irregularities

Rain relief turns into traffic nightmare as waterlogging hits streets

Amid poll frenzy, residents demand solutions to long-pending issues

Amid poll frenzy, residents demand solutions to long-pending issues

Angural betrayed people of city’s West segment: AAP

Rise of radicalism in Punjab a fertile ground for ISI: Sunil Jakhar

Jalandhar West bypoll: Akali Dal nominee Surjit Kaur gets Rajputs’ support after party decides to back BSP pick

Mann's cot will be shifted back to Satauj, says Bajwa

Rain exposes MC’s tall claims

Rain exposes MC’s tall claims

Panel reviews cases of fiscal incentives to industries

Minor raped, impregnated

Edu Department should have own construction wing, says minister

PAU start-up displays rice quality analyser at Food India Expo 2024

Rain exposes tall claims of monsoon preparedness

Rain exposes tall claims of monsoon preparedness

Canal water revives parched fields in 3 districts of Punjab

No scheduled power cuts in Punjab: Minister