 Detective is born, Charlie Chopra : The Tribune India

Detective is born, Charlie Chopra

Detective is born, Charlie Chopra

Despite several heavyweights headlining the series, Wamiqa Gabbi hogs the limelight.



Parbina Rashid

Her name is Chopra. Charlie Chopra. From Mohalla Gaddakhana, near Sheran Wala Gate, Patiala, Punjab, 147001. That’s how we are introduced to the protagonist. An introduction which would be akin to reading out someone’s Aadhaar card had it not been for the catchy tune and Sunidhi Chauhan’s wonderful voice! As a title song, it is quite hummable.

The series starts with Charlie Chopra (Wamiqa Gabbi) cracking the case of missing juttis of a bridegroom and ends with solving a case of triple murder in the picturesque Solang valley. As the daughter of formidable detective Dolly Chopra, she has a legacy to carry forward, and we know how serious she is about her craft from her tagline — Case jinna mushkil, fees unni ghatt!

Vishal Bhardwaj’s Indianised version of Agatha Christie’s ‘The Sittaford Mystery’ unfolds at a cottage in Manali. A séance is in progress and one by one we are introduced to the characters who would eventually be on Charlie’s list of suspects. The spirit of some Lady Rose is summoned and it tells the gathering about the death of Brig Rawat (Gulshan Grover).

Most guests are sceptical but Col Barua (Baharul Islam) decides to brave a snow storm to walk to Solang, a three-hour journey on foot, to check on his friend and employer. On arrival, Barua finds the rich Brigadier indeed murdered. The cops arrest Jimmy (Vivaan Shah), the retired Brigadier’s nephew, the murdered man’s last visitor, on that fateful night.

Enters Charlie Chopra on the scene. Jimmy is her fiancé. As Charlie goes about checking on every member of the small community, directly or indirectly linked to the slain Brigadier, skeletons tumble out from the closets, pointing to their need and greed for the Brigadier’s money and a possible motive for murder. These stories hide their killed aspirations, refugee status, oppression and unrequited love.

Bhardwaj and co-writers Jyotsna Hariharan and Anjum Rajabali keep the suspense going throughout the six episodes. Staying faithful to Agatha Christie’s style of solving a mystery, Bhardwaj keeps things rather elementary. He doesn’t empower his protagonist with too much technical help, but for a local journalist, Sitaram Bisht (Priyanshu Painyuli), whom Charlie coaxes into assisting her. Charlie’s observational powers and analytical mind are her only tools to bring Jimmy out of the mess.

Except for Charlie snooping around or at the most jumping over high walls or breaking into awkward runs, we don’t see her doing much action. But what she does often is talk to the audience directly. Breaking the proverbial fourth wall, Charlie tells us what’s going on in her mind. The inspiration comes from Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s iconic character in British dramedy ‘Fleabag’. But since it’s a murder mystery and the goings-on inside Charlie’s mind have little to do with the case, it diminishes the gravity of the situation.

What, however, sings is Tassaduq Hussain’s cinematography. His evocative shots of snow-clad Manali and Solang, complemented by Bhardwaj’s music, add depth to the screenplay. Together, they create an atmosphere where serenity and danger lurking behind it go hand in hand. Bhardwaj allows us both time and space to ponder, and make our own guesses. And when we finally arrive at a conclusion, he introduces a twist.

But where Bhardwaj lets us down is that despite gathering an ensemble cast, he gives them little to do. It’s Wamiqa who dominates each frame, delightfully so. Painyuli, too, makes his presence felt. But the character sketches of the rest of the cast are so sketchy that it often creates confusion — who is who, related to whom and how, their formidable talent is never fully explored.

At times there are some significant events that unfold a twist, but lack details. A raunchy video clip involving Jimmy and a girl goes viral, which makes Charlie end her engagement. Who is the girl in the video? And what exactly happened to Charlie’s mother Dolly Chopra (Richa Chadha)?

Will we have to wait for Charlie’s next outing to find the answers? In all probability, yes! Because, at the end when Sitaram shows Charlie the headline ‘A Detective Is Born’, we can sense a detective franchise being born! And that won’t be such a bad thing.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

FIR against Gurpatwant Pannun for threatening to disrupt Cricket World Cup

2
Jalandhar

Viral video of social media influencer creating a reel on police vehicle sparks row

3
Punjab

High Court allows anticipatory bail to Sukhbir Badal, Sumedh Saini, Paramraj Umaranangal in Kotkapura, Behbal Kalan firing cases

4
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance teams raid various places in search of Manpreet Badal

5
World

Amid standoff, Justin Trudeau says Canada still committed to building closer ties with India

6
Bathinda

Punjab Congress leaders Raja Warring, Partap Bajwa not allowed to meet arrested Sukhpal Khaira at Fazilka

7
Chandigarh

Farmers' protest: Traffic on Chandigarh-Ambala highway restored

8
India

Problem is with 'permissive' Canadian attitude to terrorists: Jaishankar

9
Trending

Pakistani politicians slap, kick each other during live TV debate over Imran Khan

10
Trending

Air India passenger suffers serious burns after crew accidentally spills 'coffee'; airline apologises

Don't Miss

View All
Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

Top News

Have a problem with ‘permissive’ Canadian attitude to terrorists, extremists: S Jaishankar

Have a problem with ‘permissive’ Canadian attitude to terrorists, extremists: S Jaishankar

Blinken asks India to join Canadian investigation

Serious about close ties with India: Justin Trudeau

Serious about close ties with India: Justin Trudeau

Retain 18 years as age of consent, tinkering not advisable: Law panel

Retain 18 years as age of consent, tinkering not advisable: Law panel

58 killed, over 100 injured as two blasts rock Pakistan mosques

58 killed, over 100 injured as two blasts rock Pakistan mosques

Criminal Nexus: Mining mafia thrashes constable, flees with seized dumper in Firozpur Jhirka

Criminal Nexus: Mining mafia thrashes constable, flees with seized dumper in Firozpur Jhirka


Cities

View All

Traffic goes for a toss as farmers block NH at Lalru

Traffic goes for a toss as farmers block NH at Lalru

Immigration racket busted, duped people of Rs 35 crore

Drug Control Officer booked in graft case

DAV College student Palak does city proud

Man held for molesting minor sisters

Delhi unveils anti-pollution plan, 13 hotspots identified

Delhi unveils anti-pollution plan, 13 hotspots identified

Delhi jewellery shop heist solved, two held

Massive fire at Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi

Rush for plastic surgery at India’s first trans-OPD

Four police stations to get new buildings in Gurugram

Administration to seal Phagwara sugar mill for non-payment of cane growers’ dues

Administration to seal Phagwara sugar mill for non-payment of cane growers’ dues

Huge quantity of plastic carry bags seized from two factories in Jalandhar

Sukhpal Khaira’s arrest: Bholath MLA not new to run-ins with law enforcement agencies

Eight booked on charge of former sarpanch’s murder

Woman murdered in Kartarpur

Traffic police to deploy speed radars on mishap-prone roads

Traffic police to deploy speed radars on mishap-prone roads

Vendor gets 20-year RI for raping minor

Train services remain hit as farmers’ protest enters Day 2

Three arrested for brutally killing man in Machhiwara

11-yr jail in drug case

Development Authority rejects 212 illegal colonies

Development Authority rejects 212 illegal colonies

Minister visits Aviation Club

Punjabi varsity students protest, seek release of re-evaluation results

Blood donation drive in college

4 peddlers land in police net