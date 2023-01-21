 Devoid of chills and thrills, this spy drama fails on many counts even as the characters come across as caricatures : The Tribune India

Devoid of chills and thrills, this spy drama fails on many counts even as the characters come across as caricatures

Devoid of chills and thrills, this spy drama fails on many counts even as the characters come across as caricatures

Mission Majnu



Nonika Singh

Spy dramas have been the staple of OTT platforms. As Netflix drops a new spy thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, set in 1970s, expectations are sky high. Only a few moments into the film, frustration sets in. The narrative takes us to neighbouring country, for isn’t Pakistan the ground where our spies should be. The provocation for our RAW agents to be in proactive mode is that Pakistan is about to make a nuclear bomb.

Sidharth Malhotra as Amandeep Ajitpal Singh, is the undercover agent, living life of a pious Muslim Tariq Ali, even falls for Pakistani Nasreen and marries her too. But if the Indian-Pakistani love angle and the fact that Nasreen is visually challenged have been roped in create emotional heft, the emotional appeal leaves you cold. As does a lot more.

How Amandeep along with two other undercover agents, Kumud Mishra as Raman Singh and Sharib Hashmi as Aslam Usmaniya, bust the clandestine plan of Pakistan is meant to provide us thrills. Only the movie falters time and again. Writing lacks bite and so do the spies. Sidharth Malhotra, who impressed us so much as brave-heart martyr Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah, despite his immense likeability, can’t find his groove. Neither direction nor writing provides him support to make us truly root for him. Rashmika Mandanna though seemingly misfit for the Urdu-speaking Pakistani Nasreen stands her ground. Sharib Hashmi who has done such a brilliant job as an indigenous spy in The Family Man is wasted. So is another talented actor Kumud Mishra.

As the triumvirate bursts into cheerful Jai Bhole Nath every now and then, we wonder what the director is trying to prove. Undercover agents are not supposed to lose their guard even at the most intimate moments. Here they are ready to blow their cover at the slightest provocation! Any wonder, the threesome neither possess the cutting edge nor are amusing enough.

Then we have a whole lot of actors such as Rajit Kapur playing Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, ISI chief, General Zia Ul Haq and more. Though the film brings forth real people such as the first chief of Indian intelligence agency, RAW, RN Kao and Pakistani physicist AQ Khan, everything looks contrived. It’s not just Pakistani characters who come out as caricatures. Zakir Hussain as the Indian handler of the spies is over the top and annoys you with his constant jibes and comments against Amandeep. By the way our hero has a tragic back-story.

After having watched The Spy on Israel’s top Mossad spy Eli Cohen and our very own The Family Man, this covert mission comes a cropper on screen. There are a few customary action scenes, but at no point does Mission Majnu provide adrenaline rush; not even in the climax where it gets its pace right.

Supposedly inspired by true events, only you keep wondering where the inspiration is? As far as misnomers go, Mission Majnu takes the cake with neither the obsessive zeal of Majnu nor the sophistication of a mission well accomplished.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

11-year-old girl allegedly raped inside a moving car in Patiala village; 2 youth arrested

2
J & K

Kashmir has almost totally mainstreamed: former RAW chief AS Dulat

3
Punjab

Married to men from Punjab, but denied job quota

4
Chandigarh

Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh: Congress MP Manish Tewari’s bill likely to be considered in Budget Session

5
Nation

Married Hindu girl abducted, raped after she refused to convert to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

6
Entertainment

Salman Khan may work with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in future

7
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

8
Nation

'Special Saturday interview days': US launches new initiatives to cut visa wait time for Indians

9
Nation

TMC MPs share link to controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi, say they won't accept 'censorship'

10
Nation

Tea and samosa grows in popularity among UK youth

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

PM Modi names 21 Andaman & Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees

The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, set to give boost to Navy’s ISR capabilities, special operations

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech

Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...

Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in the US

Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US

According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...

Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh

Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh

Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over 32-month sta...


Cities

View All

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

Drone shot down in Amritsar, 5-kg heroin seized

Girl kidnapped in Amritsar village; video with hands tied sent to fiancé

Illegal colonies razed in Amritsar

After NIA court order, Harwinder Rinda declared PO

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

MC caused ~29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

MC caused Rs 29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

First seizure of musk pod in Punjab, 6 held

Open House: what steps can be taken to improve public bike-sharing system?

Education Dept of UT to go paperless, plans 'e-dak' portal

'Youth Dialogue' held

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be elected on Jan 24 after ruckus at first meet

After Delhi, education revolution has reached Punjab as well, says Arvind Kejriwal

Syndicate of financial impropriety was being run in Delhi MC under BJP: AAP

Man who duped Delhi hotel of Rs 23 lakh held

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Hooliganism won't be tolerated: Chahal

Ahead of MC polls, BJP, Cong leaders join AAP

Garha residents protest against mohalla clinic

Open House: Was the recent decision of aggrieved PCS officers to proceed on mass leave justified?

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Interest waiver for LIT land allottees on anvil: Chairman

Pollution in Buddha Dariya affecting subsoil water, public health: Activists

Eatery found serving hookah; owner, manager booked

Authorities yet to conduct survey to count trees in Ludhiana

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Failure to implement vendors’ policy costs civic body crores

Villagers vow to shun drugs

Rs 5.44L stolen from shop