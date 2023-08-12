 Devotional outing in an entertaining package : The Tribune India

Devotional outing in an entertaining package

Devotional outing in an entertaining package

Pankaj Tripathi gives a powerful performance in ‘OMG 2’.



Mona

Sequels are a tricky business, and this weekend sees two. A spiritual sequel to 2012 Umesh Shukla directorial ‘OMG — Oh My God!’, ‘OMG 2’ retains the signature elements, basic premise and weaves in a message while maintaining its entertainment value.

With the story and direction by Amit Rai, the sequel charts the tale of Shiv bhakt Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi). A video of his teenage son goes viral and instead of the usual advice to lie low for a while, Kanti Sharan decides to file a defamation case against the school that has rusticated his son and others. He includes his name in the case for failing to show his son the right direction. It sets a story that bats for sex education in a religious town of Mahakaal and Lord Shiva himself showing up to save his bhakt is a bold move. Amit Rai beautifully builds the story bit by bit, retaining elements of fun while also giving a shoutout to its competitor currently in cinemas, ‘Gadar 2’.

Performances are a strong suit of ‘OMG 2’. Pankaj Tripathi’s prowess as an actor needs no testimonials but his amazing portrayal of a range of emotions in this movie is worth a watch. A lump in the throat, a sly smile, a moment of vindication, he showcases the range effortlessly. Even when quiet, he conveys much. Akshay Kumar rocks as Shiv gan here. He’s every bit the muscular, ‘mast maula’ Shiva one has grown up believing in. But the dreadlocked, Lamborghini-driving god, whom Nandi follows everywhere, is even more mast. While taking the whole build-up around Shiva to the next level, and the associated imagery, Rai has channelled it well in the film. Akshay is endearing while also exuding protective, nurturing vibes. His scenes are short and crisp, and fortunately, unlike most of today’s courtroom dramas, this counsel only gives a hint and his bhakt (Pankaj Tripathi) deciphers it well.

Pavan Malhotra as Judge Purushottam Nagar is super charming. His struggles to click a selfie in his courtroom filled with folks, and as he makes an effort at playing the referee between Kanti and Kamini (Yami Gautam Dhar) are hilarious. Yami as astute lawyer Kamini Maheshwari is impressive, and transitions effortlessly from being arrogant (on outsmarting her competitor) to being angry (when shown the door). Brijendra Kala as Dr Gagan Malvia, Arun Govil as Principal Atal Nath Maheshwari and Geeta Agrawal as Kanti Sharan Mudgal’s wife ably support the cast.

At two hours and 36 minutes, ‘OMG 2’ is a big, bold experiment handled quite deftly. It builds on Shiv bhakti with songs like ‘Har Har Mahadev’. The film asks the right questions that push towards change. And it all comes packed in fun moments. As the case gathers attention, people start coming in with chaat pakori in the courtroom to have an entertaining time. Much of the case is in ‘shuddh’ Hindi and how the judge and the clerk exchange notes on various meanings and interpretations is hilarious. With most of us being well-versed in Hinglish, some might struggle with chaste Hindi dialogues. Also, the court arguments, at times, reach the point of ludicrousness, but then that is the premise. The dialogues are witty and become even more powerful when delivered masterfully. “Vo hi de do jo sabko dete ho, tareekh,” tells Kanti to the judge.

All in good spirit, ‘OMG 2’ relays a valid message. However, what bothers is that the film’s got an ‘A’ certificate. With much of everything being served easily on the OTT and available a click away, ‘OMG 2’, that deals with an important subject, deserves to be seen across a wider age spectrum and would have done better with (U/A), that is parental guidance for children.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four Bhakra floodgates opened, BBMB authorities allay fears

2
Haryana

Nuh violence: ‘Mahapanchayat’ announces resumption of VHP yatra on August 28, seeks NIA probe

3
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Mahapanchayat calls for NIA probe, wants Nuh district status scrapped

4
Himachal

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5
Punjab

Sangrur woman, stranded in Malaysia, to be brought back soon: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau attaches 4 properties of Punjab ex- Deputy Director Rakesh Kumar Singla in tender scam

7
Nation

Sharad Pawar says some trying to persuade him, but will never align with BJP

8
Himachal

Rain, landslips ravage Himachal; Shimla, Bilaspur worst-affected

9
Nation

New Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill proposes to do away with IPC provisions on unnatural sex, adultery

10
Punjab

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Top News

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

CM oversees the rescue operation at the site

7 killed in cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst

Landslides following heavy rain in Mandi lead to death and destruction

6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...


Cities

View All

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees

Knotty affair: Tilting poles pose a threat in Avtar Avenue

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the spread of conjunctivitis?

‘Government committed to promoting sports culture’

Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Chandigarh: Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Staff crunch hits cancer patient care at PGI

Morcha demanding release Sikh prisoners takes out symbolic march in Mohali

Panchkula: Lounge bar raided, 6 hookahs seized

Open house: What should be done to get rid of corrupt police officers?

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

IIT-Delhi drops mid-semester exams to reduce students’ stress

Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi’s Alipur

Five arrested for fraud

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

I-Day function: ADGP reviews security arrangements in Jalandhar

Tiranga Yatra held to pay homage to martyrs

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ludhiana district all set to get 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics today

Ward watch: Neglected Karamsar Colony, other areas cry for care

2 robbers facing cases in Punjab, Hry, UP held

Two nabbed with 150 gm of heroin

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

Punjabi varsity to pay Rs 20K to NET-qualified staff at RCs

Thieves make away with Rs 75K as owners sleep

Development works at village inaugurated