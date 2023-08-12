Devotional outing in an entertaining package

Mona

Sequels are a tricky business, and this weekend sees two. A spiritual sequel to 2012 Umesh Shukla directorial ‘OMG — Oh My God!’, ‘OMG 2’ retains the signature elements, basic premise and weaves in a message while maintaining its entertainment value.

With the story and direction by Amit Rai, the sequel charts the tale of Shiv bhakt Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi). A video of his teenage son goes viral and instead of the usual advice to lie low for a while, Kanti Sharan decides to file a defamation case against the school that has rusticated his son and others. He includes his name in the case for failing to show his son the right direction. It sets a story that bats for sex education in a religious town of Mahakaal and Lord Shiva himself showing up to save his bhakt is a bold move. Amit Rai beautifully builds the story bit by bit, retaining elements of fun while also giving a shoutout to its competitor currently in cinemas, ‘Gadar 2’.

Performances are a strong suit of ‘OMG 2’. Pankaj Tripathi’s prowess as an actor needs no testimonials but his amazing portrayal of a range of emotions in this movie is worth a watch. A lump in the throat, a sly smile, a moment of vindication, he showcases the range effortlessly. Even when quiet, he conveys much. Akshay Kumar rocks as Shiv gan here. He’s every bit the muscular, ‘mast maula’ Shiva one has grown up believing in. But the dreadlocked, Lamborghini-driving god, whom Nandi follows everywhere, is even more mast. While taking the whole build-up around Shiva to the next level, and the associated imagery, Rai has channelled it well in the film. Akshay is endearing while also exuding protective, nurturing vibes. His scenes are short and crisp, and fortunately, unlike most of today’s courtroom dramas, this counsel only gives a hint and his bhakt (Pankaj Tripathi) deciphers it well.

Pavan Malhotra as Judge Purushottam Nagar is super charming. His struggles to click a selfie in his courtroom filled with folks, and as he makes an effort at playing the referee between Kanti and Kamini (Yami Gautam Dhar) are hilarious. Yami as astute lawyer Kamini Maheshwari is impressive, and transitions effortlessly from being arrogant (on outsmarting her competitor) to being angry (when shown the door). Brijendra Kala as Dr Gagan Malvia, Arun Govil as Principal Atal Nath Maheshwari and Geeta Agrawal as Kanti Sharan Mudgal’s wife ably support the cast.

At two hours and 36 minutes, ‘OMG 2’ is a big, bold experiment handled quite deftly. It builds on Shiv bhakti with songs like ‘Har Har Mahadev’. The film asks the right questions that push towards change. And it all comes packed in fun moments. As the case gathers attention, people start coming in with chaat pakori in the courtroom to have an entertaining time. Much of the case is in ‘shuddh’ Hindi and how the judge and the clerk exchange notes on various meanings and interpretations is hilarious. With most of us being well-versed in Hinglish, some might struggle with chaste Hindi dialogues. Also, the court arguments, at times, reach the point of ludicrousness, but then that is the premise. The dialogues are witty and become even more powerful when delivered masterfully. “Vo hi de do jo sabko dete ho, tareekh,” tells Kanti to the judge.

All in good spirit, ‘OMG 2’ relays a valid message. However, what bothers is that the film’s got an ‘A’ certificate. With much of everything being served easily on the OTT and available a click away, ‘OMG 2’, that deals with an important subject, deserves to be seen across a wider age spectrum and would have done better with (U/A), that is parental guidance for children.