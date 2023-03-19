 Director Shekhar Kapur’s cross-cultural slice is delightful and insightful, even if it is not ground-breaking : The Tribune India

Movie review

Director Shekhar Kapur’s cross-cultural slice is delightful and insightful, even if it is not ground-breaking

Director Shekhar Kapur’s cross-cultural slice is delightful and insightful, even if it is not ground-breaking


Nonika Singh

What’s Love Got To Do With It… never mind that the movie is so titled, expect it to have everything to do with love! Even though it plays around with phrases such as ‘fall into like and walk into love,’ even if it looks at the system of arranged marriages with empathy and regard, it makes us believe in the power of love and happily ever after. Written by Jemima Khan, ex-wife of Imran Khan former prime minister of Pakistan and directed by our very own Shekhar Kapur this coming together of East and West is as much about cultural specificity as universal emotions of connect, concern and love.

Based in London, the story of two friends, one Pakistani doctor Kazim “Kaz” Khan (Shazad Latif) and the other British documentary maker Zoe (Lily James) stands out for lightness of touch which transcends frivolity. In the same league as The Hundred-Foot Journey, this cross-cultural slice is delightful, insightful too even if it does not break any new ground. Sure there is depth in the manner in which Zoe goes about turning around fairytales on its head. From Cinderella to Beauty and the Beast to Sleeping Beauty, our beauty with brains Zoe has her own versions of bedtime tales for her friend’s children. ‘This Cinderella is more interested in glass ceiling than glass slippers,’ says a lot. But even independent woman needs love. Where will she find it … is not hard to guess?

The storyline is predictable and you know which way this one will turn yet you remain invested as the story takes us from England to Pakistan where arranged marriage of Kaz with Maymouna (Sajal Aly) is on the cards. Though the film has not been shot in Pakistan, cinematographer Remi Adefarasin manages to get the flavour, customs and vibrancy of the Islamic nation without going overboard. There is mehndi ki raat, a Sufi touch (Rahat Fateh Ali Khan appears as qawwali singer) and the nikaah tradition but nothing is over-explained or overdone. Hijab is mentioned matter of fact so is the Muslim identity issue which could at times lead to racial profiling. With focus on a Pakistani British family Islamophobia is out of question. But so is any attempt to rake up minority issues. Only the film tries to look at how and where does love marriage fit in a traditional value system that values family above all. Arranged marriages are not viewed disparagingly or with any acerbic scepticism, only with dash of humour.

The way arranged marriage is described, ‘love contractually or as assisted marriage’ to which Zoe’s response ‘as in assisted suicide’ bring a chuckle or two. You can feel the sparkle of writing. Dialogues have weight and punch, “you don’t have to start with love you can end with love.”

Casting is spot on. If Lily James is just right for the part of this modern day fairytale, Pakistani British actor Shazad Latif too is tailor-made for the man looking for a partner ‘British enough for me and Pakistani enough for my family.’ And he certainly is as British as Pakistani. Shabana Azmi playing his mother is consummate like always. Emma Thompson as Zoe’s mother is the heartbeat of the film. Actually, it’s in her we see the easy connect between civilizations. With ease she fits into ethnic clothes and the family of her Pakistani neighbours. If as a mother her concern for her single daughter Zoe is palpable, her camaraderie with Khans has a zing to it. Pakistani actress Sajal Aly (Maymouna) looks pretty and defies a stereotype or two about what Pakistani women are like.

While the film may question how can two people growing up on the same street be different and dwell upon are they continents away or bound by the country of their upbringing? But in this romcom there are no thorny issues at play. A feel good sanguine film that will make you walk out of the cinema-halls with a smile on your lips and spring in your step, it’s an easy watch. Refreshing, if not profound… here East could be East but the twain meet in a heart-warming union.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

2
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

3
Punjab

78 of 'Waris Punjab De' arrested in crackdown, Amritpal on the run

4
Punjab

78 arrests after 3-hour dramatic police chase

5
Trending

Man forgets to attend his marriage function as he drank too much a day before, would-be bride calls off nuptial

6
Haryana

IMD forecasts rain, hail, strong winds; advises Punjab and Haryana farmers to postpone harvest

7
Punjab

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him

8
Punjab

SYL canal construction now may raise law and order problems: Centre's report in SC

9
Punjab

Cops had drawn flak post Ajnala, Mohali incidents

10
Nation

Bihar YouTuber sharing fake videos of attacks on migrants in Tamil Nadu surrenders

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter wants to avail ‘policy’
Trending

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter want to avail ‘policy’

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda
Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Top News

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him

78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested so far, while several other...

Amritpal Singh’s ‘close aide and financer’ Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources

Amritpal Singh’s ‘close aide and financer’ Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources

Security enhanced across the state as the Khalistani sympath...

Sidhu Moosewala’s first death anniversary today; tight security arrangements in place

Sidhu Moosewala’s first death anniversary today; tight security arrangements in place

The late singer's statue, his favourite 5911 tractor, and hi...

Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep over ‘women being sexually assaulted’ remark made in Srinagar

Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep over ‘women being sexually assaulted’ remark made in Srinagar

Police had asked him to give details of these victims so tha...

Some former judges in anti-India gang: Rijiju

Some former judges in anti-India gang: Rijiju

Questions SC order on panel for CEC appointment


Cities

View All

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Jail inmate attempts suicide, eight booked

Elderly woman attacked by kin

Vallah ROB will help resolve traffic congestion: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Drive for property tax collection to resume on March 21, says Amritsar MC

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Morcha activists block road at Sohana chowk

Morcha activists block road at Sohana chowk

Temperature drops 8 notches, rain likely for 2 more days in Chandigarh

Chandigarh comes up with new policy for admission to govt schools

No H2N3 testing kit at Panchkula hospital

Decade on, 24 EWS houses not allotted in Pinjore

Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep over ‘women being sexually assaulted’ remark made in Srinagar

Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep over ‘women being sexually assaulted’ remark made in Srinagar

Now, women leading from front: LS Speaker

To make buildings quake-resistant, Delhi L-G orders retrofitting

Expedite repair of Chirag Delhi flyover: Minister to PWD

~72-cr flyover planned at Garha rly crossing

Rs 72-cr flyover planned at Garha rly crossing

3 arrested for theft at Nurmahal Axis Bank

Warring slams govt over law & order

All civil hospitals to be upgraded: Minister

Smart card shortage leads to delay in issuance of RCs, driving licences

Six of robbers’ gang nabbed

Six of robbers’ gang nabbed

Potholed roads: Rain adds to commuters’ woes

16 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Principal Secy issues notice to remove municipal council chief

Man jumps into Sirhind canal, rescued by Army personnel

Waterlogged Patiala roads add to commuters’ woes

Waterlogged Patiala roads add to commuters’ woes

Mandi Gobindgarh-Nabha road in dilapidated condition

New training equipment for RSETI from SBI