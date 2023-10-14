Dream run on bikes

Mona

FOUR women living ordinary lives, on a whim, decide to do something extraordinary. Breaking free from the confines of society, they embark on a trip and choose the ultimate symbol of freedom —motorcycles — to reach Khardung La, the prized destination. The four set a tough target, aiming to complete the journey from Delhi to Leh in seven days. At stake is pride and self-respect. Bickering and bonding, the quartet makes it to their target, but obviously!

Written by Tarun Dudeja and Parijat Joshi, the film charts the story of four women who are at different stages of life. Nani Mamma Mahi (Ratna Pathak Shah) is a lonely old woman, filling her days by appeasing her daughter, damaad and grandson making dahi bhallas when she wins a bike in a newspaper coupon scheme. It suddenly gives her life a new tangent. Uzma’s (Dia Mirza) identity, too, is restricted to her culinary skills, shadowing the fact that she is an auto whiz. A passionate social media influencer, Sky (Fatima Sana Shaikh) is struggling with the stigma of her nude photo going viral, undermining her auto expertise. Manjari (Sanjana Sanghi) is living under the shadow of her over-protective single mother and has been ‘persuaded’ to agree to an arranged shaadi.

The rather simple story, with its moments of humour, moves at a comfortable pace, taking one through Punjab and Himachal to reach Leh, showcasing some beautiful landscapes on the way. The film’s music, much of it Punjabi folk, including Bulle Shah, makes the journey hummable and enjoyable. The dialogues are funny as well.

Ratna Pathak Shah can make any character come alive and she does it deftly as Mahi. Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi do justice to their roles as well.

On the downside, experienced bike riders might find it difficult to digest how a barely trained Mahi is able to smoothly navigate her maiden trip on a tough route. There are more contrived situations, but in good faith, one suspends disbelief for the sake of the narrative.

If we can buy the super heroics of our heroes, whether in ‘Jawan’ or ‘Pathaan’, we should give these ladies their due and believe in their dream journey!

However, don’t go expecting biking thrills. That said, this rather sweet, simple take aimed at finding and fulfilling one’s dreams is quite enjoyable.