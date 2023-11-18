Driven by music

Sheetal

Queen Poppy and Branch return with the franchise’s third musical outing. With more characters introduced in the threequel, it’s an engaging watch.

All the main characters known to the ‘Trolls’ fans stick to their original arc, and rarely wander from the script. As always, Anna Kendrick leaves an impact with her voice act as Queen Poppy, making her the most adorable character. Camila Cabello, who has voiced Viva, Poppy’s long lost sister, catches up with the over-explaining, hyperactive family genes that we have been witness to in the previous two outings.

On the other hand, Justin’s character Branch, even though it is central to the plot, does not shine amongst other colourful and shiny trolls. For that matter, the villain, Velvet, voiced by Amy Schumer, also helps in making it an engaging film. Hers is the meanest and the only character that shows trolls having a bit of a tough time. Otherwise, it’s a musical with only good parts and little conflict or drama.

Sibling revelry and family bonds remain the theme, but at the same time, the public display of affection between newlyweds Bridget (Zooey Deschanel) and Gristle Jr (Christopher Mintz-Plasse), with reference to love-making, is too much for a kids’ film.

Music is the heart and soul of this one and the troll twist to some well-known songs is the only surprise element, with singers like Timberlake, Cabello, Kendrick and Sivan coming together for the project. ‘Better Place and Family’ stands out among the 14 songs in the film.

The animation team has delivered some outstanding scenes and created a fantasy world that the viewers wish existed for real.

The favourite part of the whole troll experience is seeing the animated characters groove to a well-synced choreography. All go in to make the film a serotonin booster and a good one-time watch. Only, the storyline is not an upgrade from the previous outing, ‘Trolls World Tour’.