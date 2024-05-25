Dune Part Two

JioCinema
The science fiction farnchise’s second part hit the theatres two month ago and is now available for digital audiences. The film features Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya as they reprise their roles from part one. It also welcomes the new cast members, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh.
The Beach Boys
Disney+Hotstar
The nostalgic documentary, written by Mark Monroe, aims to celebrate the band that revolutionised pop music. Directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zinmy, it features rare footage. It also traces how Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks and Bruce Johnston created the iconic ‘ California Sound’.
Rathnam
Prime video
The Tamil action drama revolves around Rathnam, portrayed by Vishal, who is a passionate young man wrestling with a tumultuous past. He saves a girl, Malliga, played by Priya Bhavani Shankar, from a bunch of hooligans. Circumstances force him to continue to save her.
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory
Netflix
A sequel of ‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’, the animated series picks up the story six years after events of the previous one. Members of the group, the ‘Nublar Six’, come together only to find themselves catapulted into an adventure to unravel a conspiracy that threatens dinosaurs and humankind alike.
