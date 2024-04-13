Prime Video
This live-action film is adapted from a video game of the same name, set in post-apocalyptic times. After a nuclear war in the mid-20th century, humans are compelled to live in bunkers. However, lead character Lucy dares to go out and comes across other survivors and mutant creatures.
The Hijacking of Flight 601
Netflix
The mini-series is based on the hijacking of SAM Colombia Flight HK-1274 in 1973 when two armed assailants threatened to blow up the flight. They wanted the release of 50 political prisoners and a hefty ransom. It re-enacts the happenings of one of the longest hijackings in history.
Anthracite
Netflix
This French mystery thriller is set in an old mountain town. It unravels a decade-old mystery that revolves around the disappearance of a reporter. Protagonists Jaro Gatsi (a young delinquent and prime suspect in a murder) and Ida (a geek) are on a mission to unravel the mysteries.
Baby Reindeer
Netflix
Based on the award-winning Edinburgh Fringe one-man play, Baby Reindeer, it follows struggling comedian Donny Dunn’s (Richard Gadd) warped relationship with his female stalker. It ultimately forces him to face a deeply buried trauma. This darkly funny true story also stars Jessica Gunning, Nava Mau and Tom Goodman-Hill.
