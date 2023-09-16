 Familiar Bambai breeds interest : The Tribune India

Familiar Bambai breeds interest

Familiar Bambai breeds interest

The sepia tones of cinematography and background score add to the experiential feel of the times.



Nonika Singh

Bollywood’s obsession with the dreaded D-gang refuses to ebb. Only, now the fever has spread to OTT too. In a way, ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’, inspired by S Hussain Zaidi’s ‘Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia’, is more of the same. Gang wars and the rise of another don of the underworld is not new to the celluloid world. Without a doubt, it’s the good old story that you have seen unfurl on screen an umpteen number of times in films like ‘Once Upon A Time In Mumbai’ and ‘D Company’.

Yet, the 10-episode series is buoyed by some splendid performances by Kay Kay Menon and Avinash Tiwary. Add to it tight direction and authentic period look, and this gritty relook at Bombay’s underbelly of crime and smuggling manages to make its place on the list of binge-worthy series.

The opening sequence is a dead giveaway on how things will pan out as the gangster drama goes back in time. But, instead of going back and forth, once it leaps back, it follows a simpler and linear graph. Ismail Kadri (Kay Kay Menon) is a cop on the right side of the law. He is part of the special task force Pathan Squad, out to bust the reigning lord of mafia who goes by the name of Haji. Though names have been tweaked a bit, you don’t need to wear the sleuth’s cap to know who’s who. Especially after the name ‘D Company’ surfaces, you can easily connect the dots all the way to Dubai. Yet, despite the familiarity of the tale, the storyline keeps you invested for the most part. Even in the predictable turn of events, director Shujaat Saudagar builds in a sense of trepidation. In the alleys of crime run by ruthless and scheming men, brutality, to the point of bestiality, reigns. Indeed, certain scenes of murder, rape and sex are far too repugnant and overdone for shock value. An overdose of profanity is off-putting as well.

Drenched in blood, gore and gaalis, the series doesn’t just succeed in telling well the ‘been there, seen that’ tale, but in building individual characters too. Menon, as Ismail, is the narrator and the moral compass, even though his own choices are not always governed by principles, but compulsions. Nevertheless, his voice consistently tells us who the demon is, even if he lurks inside his home. For a while, you anticipate the Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Shakti’ kind of conflict between the father and the son. But here the differences are more internal and Menon truly embodies the anguish of a distraught father. Avinash Tiwary, whose intensity we saw in ‘Laila Majnu’, impresses as the petty thief-turned-menacing betaaj badshah of Bombay. Just as he did with his gangster part in ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’, he breathes life and nuances into his role of Dara. Only, here the screenplay is kinder to him, even glorifying him as both stoic and heroic. His is certainly not a single-note performance of a gangster but many-hued. In the initial episodes, he brings a devious charm to his character that slowly transforms into a bloodthirsty avenger who will go to any extent to wreak vengeance. His style and mannerisms are straight out of the copybook of the man who is right now on India’s most wanted list. Yet, here he is the D man we don’t abhor so much.

Despite his criminal activities, Saurabh Sachdeva as Haji has those kind eyes that are just right for the man who would broker peace than pull the trigger. Other actors, be it Kritika Kamra (Habiba, sister of Dara), Vivan Bhatena (Abdullah) or Nivedita Bhattacharya (Sakina), fit into the template with ease. Jiten Gulati as Sadiq, the elder brother who feels overshadowed by Dara, is spot-on.

The look and feel of the show is unerringly faultless. From the pillow covers to sofa sets and cars, everything feels real. The sepia tones of cinematography and background score add to the experiential feel of the times in which it is set. Only Sumeet Vyas’ part as a smooth mercenary seems out of place and more 21st century than 1980s’. The Prime Video original series, however, does not seem to be ending with just recounting the ’80s decade of mafia-infested Bombay. Yet another season is a strong possibility. Will that throw more surprises or take the ‘Haseena Parkar’ route as the ascent of Habiba on the crime scene seems imminent? Right now, familiarity does breed interest.

#Bollywood #Dubai #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

2
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

3
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh cremated in Mohali; mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat

4
World

Pakistan miffed over UAE including PoK in India in map on new Economic Corridor

5
India

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

6
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

7
Business

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record peaks in early trade

8
Himachal

Himachal shocker: Woman’s face blackened, hair forcibly cut, paraded in village by in-laws in Hamirpur district

9
Punjab

Punjabi University suspends classes day after student's death

10
J & K

J&K: Forces use drones, fire mortar shells as Anantnag operation enters Day 3

Don't Miss

View All
10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Top News

IAF to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia

Indian Air Force to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia

Acquisition okayed months after US drone deal | In all, MoD ...

Jaahnavi Kandula death: Seattle police officer says comments taken out of context; online petition seeks his termination

Jaahnavi Kandula death: Seattle police officer says comments taken out of context; online petition seeks his termination

Encounter breaks out near LoC in J-K's Baramulla

Encounter breaks out near LoC in J-K's Baramulla

This comes at a time when an operation is under way in Anant...

Punjabis among 16 people sentenced for money laundering, human smuggling in UK

Punjabis among 16 people sentenced for money laundering, human smuggling in UK

The individuals arrested and charged as part of the NCA oper...

NIA launches multi-city searches in Tamil Nadu in suspected terror module case

NIA launches multi-city searches in Tamil Nadu in suspected terror module case

A DMK councillor in Coimbatore is among those under the agen...


Cities

View All

1992 Fake Encounter Case: Harjit Singh’s kin feel their struggle vindicated

1992 fake encounter case: Harjit Singh's kin feel their struggle vindicated

Golden Temple decked up to mark first 'Parkash Purb' of Guru Granth Sahib

Holiday in Amritsar district today to mark Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Granth Sahib

Birth, death certificates already digitised in Amritsar

ADA demolishes illegal colony on Majitha Road

Cotton sells above MSP, farmers upbeat

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

Chandigarh Administration to rope in experts to interpret order of Supreme Court

Chandigarh Administration to rope in experts to interpret order of Supreme Court

‘Jai Hind, papa’: Six-year-old son lights Col Manpreet Singh’s pyre in Mohali

Parking lots a mess in Chandigarh, visitors left to fend for themselves

As dengue threat looms, minister leads inspection in Mohali village

Govt committed to developing Mohali as gateway to Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Under-construction society lift collapses in Noida, 4 killed

Under-construction society lift collapses in Noida, 4 killed

Kanwal Sibal likely to be JNU chancellor

DUSU poll: 27 candidates file nomination for president’s post

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted in Noida, 8 nabbed

Excise Policy Scam: SC defers hearing on Sisodia’s bail application to October 4

Floods leave schools in deplorable state

Floods leave schools in deplorable state

Drugs under bonnet, 2 Jalandhar cops caught by BSF in Ferozepur

Two test positive for dengue, case tally hits 63

Civic body tightens noose on unauthorised constructions, razes six shops on Kotla road

127 camps for Ayushman health cards from Sep 17

We reversed trend of industry migration from state: Kejriwal

We reversed trend of industry migration from state: Kejriwal

CM: Ludhiana factories can run from residential areas for three more years

10 drunk youths tease girls, thrash kin

Business tycoons hail govt initiatives

Mann honours progressive farmers at PAU fair

Patiala district dengue count 293, 35 cases in past 7 days

Patiala district dengue count 293, 35 cases in past 7 days

Thrashing of Punjabi University professor: 13 booked for bid to commit culpable homicide

Trashing of professor: Failure of Punjabi University admn, says PUTA

Asha workers march up to minister’s house in Patiala

ASI thrashes old man in Patiala, suspended